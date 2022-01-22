Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
Sue Swenson knows from experience that the planned $339,000 renovation of the McCall Community Center is a worthwhile investment.
Swenson began visiting the community center, also known as the senior center, about 10 years ago when she moved home to McCall to take care of her mother with Alzheimer’s disease.
“The senior center has just been my support,” said Swenson, 65, of McCall. “These people kept me grounded through all of it.”
Her mother has since died, but the community center keeps her coming back twice a week for public dinners with a side of cards and board games.
The center’s ability to continue providing services was solidified last week when the McCall City Council awarded the contract to renovate the building at 701 First St., behind McCall City Hall.
Work will replace existing siding, put a new roof on the building, add access doors for the disabled and improve insulation.
The project is expected to start this spring and be complete by Aug. 15.
The work is being funded by the city, which leases the 4,600-square-foot building to the center for $1 per year. The center will remain open through the renovation.
The senior center opened in 1978 on a 1.7-acre parcel behind McCall City Hall that was deeded to the city in 1977.
“It should help with their heating costs,” said City Manager Anette Spickard, who serves on the center’s board. “The center has a pretty high heating bill because of the insulation problems.”
For 2021, the center’s utility costs totaled more than $8,000, or about 15% of the $54,000 raised by the center to fund its operations for the year.
A $3,195 local-option tax grant from the city for LED lighting in the building will also help lower utility costs, which would free up more funding for services, said Darlene Limbaugh, the center’s director.
Services offered by the center include twice-weekly public dinners, meals-on-wheels, a public food pantry and transportation for those in need, Limbaugh said.
The public meals are served at 5 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. They are open to people of all ages with a suggested donation that is usually around $7, Limbaugh said.
“You don’t have to be a senior to participate,” she said.
A series of closures and re-openings over the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused attendance to fall, said Cliff Scheline, who is chairman of the community center’s board.
“It was a bad time for us,” said Scheline, 70. “We realized how important the dinners are not just for nutritional reasons, but for social reasons.”
The fellowship fostered by the center is especially important in the winter when there is little else to do and many residents have fled for warmer parts of the county, said Sandy Cottrell, 80, of McCall, a regular at the center.
“This is my lifeline,” said Judy Madden, 74, of McCall. “We would like to get back on our feet and have more people participating in here.”
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
Kachelmier begins as Kamiah School Superintendent
KAMIAH — Dennis Kachelmier had a few speed bumps in his first week as Kamiah Schools’ superintendent. Drifting and blowing snow on the prairie resulted in his car getting stuck in a snowbank on his commute from Grangeville on Jan. 3. Wind, snow and freezing rain led to a decision to close schools. He also reported “a little bit of excitement” with the new Middle School heating system, leading to a lack of heat and two days of school closure.
Kachelmier took it in stride, saying he is glad to be back working in Kamiah with staff and students there. He said he has a lot of connections with Kamiah schools and knows a lot of people. When he first retired in 2013 and he and his wife moved to Grangeville, Fred Mercer (Kamiah district superintendent) asked him to fill in as the math teacher for a year. Once the school year began, Mercer tapped him to serve as the high school principal in the 2013/14 school year.
When he was asked to fill in as superintendent for the rest of the 2021/22 school year, Kachelmier said, “I’ve always liked Kamiah, so it made it easier.” When he learned that Dave Harrington had just begun as the high school principal, he said he was glad to have a chance to work with him. Kachelmier said he and Harrington first met as children. They have some shared history in education, as both have served as principal at Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School at different times.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday