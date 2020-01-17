BOISE — Idaho state agencies that receive federal funding will need to provide a little more information to lawmakers each year, under legislation proposed by the Committee on Federalism.
The committee was created in 2019 to review federal laws, rules and actions that could affect Idaho’s sovereignty.
After meeting several times over the summer and again Thursday, it agreed to propose minor changes in the federal funding reports state agencies make.
Agencies that receive any federal grants or contracts currently report annually on how much money they receive and how it’s used. The Committee on Federalism wants them to provide a little more information, including the date on which those federal funds might expire and whether there’s a matching requirement for state funding.
If the federal funding for a particular grant is cut by 50 percent or more, the committee also wants the agency to submit a plan for how the program will be phased out, or how it can continue without state resources.
“The intent of this language is to ensure that the Legislature is made aware when a grant goes away or is reduced significantly,” said budget analyst Jared Tatro. “It’s to ensure that we have an exit strategy, versus just ending a program and cutting people off.”