Committee OKs TikTok ban

BOISE — After a stop-and-go print hearing, the House State Affairs Committee voted unanimously Monday to introduce legislation to prohibit the TikTok app from any state government-issued device; violation of it would be a misdemeanor crime.
A print hearing is how legislators propose their draft bills and the committee then votes to either introduce it so it may get a bill number or not. Monday’s hearing was interrupted a number of times as committee Chairperson Brent Crane, R-Nampa, put the meeting at ease and pulled aside individual legislators in small groups to discuss “technical issues” they had with the bill, while never pulling aside enough lawmakers at a time to have a quorum and thus need to conduct the meeting publicly.
This may have violated House Rule 26, which allows for executive sessions of legislative committees in certain circumstances with 24 hours public notice and with a two-thirds vote from the committee.
“What occurred in House State Affairs this morning appeared to be a classic ‘serial meeting,’ in which members are pulled out in small groups and have their discussion outside the public’s view, prior to voting in public with no public discussion,” said Betsy Russell, president of the Idaho Press Club and Idahoans for Openness in Government, and former Idaho Press Statehouse reporter.
She spoke to Crane, who said he would be more mindful of Rule 26 moving forward. Russell said in an emailed statement, “He said he felt it was necessary, when there are issues with legislation, to make sure the sponsor understands the issues, but acknowledged this wasn’t the best way to accomplish that.”
Rep. Ted Hill, R-Eagle, presented the legislation, which would codify an executive order Gov. Brad Little issued in December prohibiting the use of the app on state devices and networks, while also adding the misdemeanor penalty.
The issue revolves around concerns over the Chinese company that owns the app, ByteDance. The Chinese government can perform data audits of any data that’s being gathered by a Chinese firm, Aynne Kokas, director of the East Asia Center at the University of Virginia, told NPR.
FBI Director Chris Wray has expressed national security concerns about the app because of its potential ties to the Chinese Government. President Joe Biden approved a ban on the use of TikTok on federally owned devices in December.
In response to growing bans, the company said in a December statement that it’s “disappointed that so many states are jumping on the bandwagon to enact policies based on unfounded, politically charged falsehoods about TikTok. It is unfortunate that the many state agencies, offices, and universities on TikTok in those states will no longer be able to use it to build communities and connect with constituents.”
Hill, in his presentation to the committee, asserted that “TikTok is directly controlled by the Chinese government.”
The bill would also ban the use of the app on any device “while connected to any network” owned, operated or under control of state government. There is an emergency clause on the legislation, and it would go into full effect after its passage and approval.
“The potential to infiltrate our culture is apparent,” Hill said. “I think the thought of having the Chinese Communist Party influence our children should get everyone’s attention — it gets mine.”
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.