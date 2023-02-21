Committee OKs TikTok ban

Ted Hill

BOISE — After a stop-and-go print hearing, the House State Affairs Committee voted unanimously Monday to introduce legislation to prohibit the TikTok app from any state government-issued device; violation of it would be a misdemeanor crime.

A print hearing is how legislators propose their draft bills and the committee then votes to either introduce it so it may get a bill number or not. Monday’s hearing was interrupted a number of times as committee Chairperson Brent Crane, R-Nampa, put the meeting at ease and pulled aside individual legislators in small groups to discuss “technical issues” they had with the bill, while never pulling aside enough lawmakers at a time to have a quorum and thus need to conduct the meeting publicly.