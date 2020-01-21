BOISE — Several bills were introduced in the Idaho House Transportation Committee on Monday, including a fee hike on people registering new vehicles and a bill to put some new limits on towing/ticketing companies that enforce parking violations.
Rep. Doug Ricks’ bill, which the committee voted unanimously to introduce, would forbid apartment complexes or the companies they contract with to enforce the rules in their parking lots from booting a vehicle just because it has an expired license plate.
“It’s kind of a predatory practice, and it has occurred. ... We don’t feel like this is their jurisdiction to do so,” said Ricks, R-Rexburg.
The committee also voted to print a bill, after a fair amount of debate, from Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, to impose a new $100 fee on new passenger vehicles being registered in the state and $25 on motorcycles. The extra fee would only apply to a new vehicle that increases the number of vehicles on the road — for example, someone trading in their car and getting a new one wouldn’t have to pay it, but someone moving here from out of state or buying an additional vehicle would.
The bill is projected to generate about $28 million a year that could be spent on fixing roads and bridges. The intent, Syme said, is to make growth help pay more for some of the state’s infrastructure needs.
“It’s a one-time fee that will be charged to anyone who puts an additional vehicle on our roads,” he said.
The committee also voted to print a new version of a bill committee Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, introduced earlier this year to override local bans on using a handheld cellphone while driving and replace them with a statewide distracted driving law.
Having been introduced, hearings on all three bills can be scheduled for a later date. The committee also voted to send a resolution to the full House honoring the history of Chicken Dinner Road in Canyon County. The road — which was so named in the 1930s after a chicken dinner resident Laura Lamb served to then-Gov. C. Ben Ross while asking him to get the road fixed — was in the news last year when People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals asked that its name be changed.
