BOISE — Lawmakers voted Wednesday to accept the governor’s recommended change in employee compensation of 4% merit-based increases with an additional 6% for law enforcement. The recommendation will go to the budget writing committee.

The Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee entertained three separate motions for how to handle the change in state employee pay for fiscal year 2024, before settling on the one included in Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposal.

