Committee allows Idaho legislators to have flexibility with per diem

A legislative compensation committee took steps Tuesday to limit per diem pay for lawmakers, in the event the 2021 session is interrupted by a COVID-19 outbreak.
The move was requested by House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, based on conversations he’s had with his counterparts in other Western states.
“The item I want to bring up for your considerations (was) prompted by a call I got a couple of weeks ago from the speaker in Montana,” Bedke told members of Idaho’s Citizens’ Committee on Legislative Compensation.
Montana House Speaker Greg Hertz told him the Montana Legislature was considering going into session and then recessing for an extended period — possibly a couple of months — as that state deals with its own rising COVID-19 infection rates.
Hertz asked what Idaho was going to do.
“That prompted me to do a little research,” Bedke said.
The 2021 legislative session is scheduled to convene Jan. 11. While Bedke hopes it proceeds to its normal conclusion near the end of March, his research uncovered a potential problem if it is interrupted.
“Our ability to take an extended recess without being paid per diem doesn’t exist,” he said. “If we’re in session ... it isn’t possible to not take per diem, in the event of an extended recess.”
That’s because Article III, Section 23 of the Idaho Constitution says the Legislature “shall have no authority to establish the rate of its compensation and expenses by law.”
Instead, legislative pay rates and reimbursement for expenditures are set by the Citizens’ Committee on Legislative Compensation every two years. Lawmakers can reject or reduce any changes the committee recommends, but they can’t increase their own pay. Nor can they pass a law saying that, under special circumstances, they won’t accept per diem while they’re technically still in session.
Lawmakers who live more than 50 miles from Boise receive $139 per day while the Legislature is in session to help cover the cost of lodging.
Bedke noted that some lawmakers simply rent hotel rooms while they’re in town. Others, however, lease apartments or condos for the whole session.
“I don’t think we want to be in the business of doing (financial) harm to our colleagues, but by the same token we don’t want to take advantage of taxpayers by getting paid per diem when we aren’t there,” Bedke said.
The committee addressed the issue by approving language saying if the House and Senate approve a resolution recessing the session for more than three days, then per diem would only be paid at the discretion of the House speaker or Senate president pro tem.
That same process is already used to approve other expenses, such as the cost of traveling to and from Boise during the session. This would simply give the presiding officers the same flexibility regarding per diem payments, in the event the session is interrupted.
“More flexibility would be welcomed,” Bedke said. “The Legislature needs the ability to stop per diem in the event of an extended recess. I hope it doesn’t come to that, but we’re all Boy Scouts. The Boy Scout motto is ‘Be Prepared,’ and this is an area where we aren’t prepared.”
In other action, the committee approved a 1.5 percent pay increase for lawmakers next year, followed by an additional 1 percent increase in 2022. That will increase their base pay from the current $18,415 to $18,691 beginning Jan. 1, and $18,875 in 2022.
That still leaves Idaho in the bottom third nationwide for legislative compensation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.