GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County commissioners are questioning whether the county is mandated to follow all federal holidays, especially the newly created Juneteenth federal holiday that allows government workers another day off from the job.
The issue is vexing several county treasurers throughout Idaho because Juneteenth, which was declared a federal holiday earlier this year, falls on a Sunday next year. Ordinarily government workers would have the following Monday off work. But as Idaho County Treasurer Abbie Hudson explained to the commissioners during their regular weekly meeting Tuesday, the Monday in question, June 20, 2022, is the final day of property tax collections for the second half of the year.
Could the county move the tax due date to June 21? Hudson asked. County treasurers in Idaho have been discussing this issue to see if there could be some sort of legislative relief to the date conflict, she said.
Hudson said that for the time being, the due date question pertains only to next year.
Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee Day or Black Independence Day, was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. The day commemorates the emancipation of African American slaves and is often observed to celebrate African American culture.
Idaho County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt said his interest in not following the federal holiday goes beyond how it affects county treasurers.
“We have plenty of holidays … and I’m disinclined to add another one,” Brandt said. The county has reached out to the Idaho Association of Counties for an opinion but has not yet heard back.
Traditional holidays that “are already in place are in place, but no more,” Brandt said. “I’m looking at what it does for everybody.”
The commissioners plan to discuss the matter further at next week’s meeting.
In other business, the commissioners voted to join the American Stewards of Liberty, an organization that is pushing back against Biden’s so-called “30 x 30 plan” that seeks to set aside 30 percent of the nation’s land mass in protected status by 2030. Brandt said the commissioners also passed a resolution Tuesday opposing the Biden plan. Cost of joining the organization is $250 a year, Brandt said.
According to its website, the American Stewards of Liberty is a non-profit organization that works to protect private property rights and liberties.
“We challenge the policies that seek to undermine Americans’ ability to produce the food, fiber, energy and minerals our nation needs,” the website says. “We confront the radical environmental movement, which believes the administrative state, not individuals, should determine how people use their land. ...We fully believe John Adams correctly stated: ‘Private property must be secured, or liberty cannot exist.’ ”
