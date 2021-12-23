The Latah County commissioners on Wednesday urged local state legislators to continue efforts to lower property taxes for residents during the coming legislative session.
State Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, joined Reps. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, to chat with Commissioners Tom Lamar, Kathie LaFortune and Dave McGraw at the county courthouse.
One way to provide property tax relief is by funding education. Nelson said he is working on legislation to provide incremental school funding that comes with a requirement to use some of that money to reduce the property tax burden on residents.
He also supports Idaho implementing a better model of funding school facilities improvements, which are typically paid by voter-approved bonds.
“I think that has some traction this year,” he said.
Troy said she drafted legislation a couple years ago that would provide funding for public school facilities based in part on the age of the school. She is unsure how much support there is for this effort in Boise.
“I really appreciate how important it is to get those schools back up to some sort of level that teachers would be proud to be working in,” she said.
Troy said one of the challenges of the Legislative session is figuring out how to spend the $1.6 billion in surplus money it has available. She said there is a strong push to pay out much of that money in one-time expenditures. She hopes it can be used to fund Idaho’s infrastructure needs.
“I believe we kicked the can down the road on infrastructure a long, long time,” she said.
Lamar said the state can lower local property taxes if it focuses on fulfilling its obligations to fund transportation infrastructure and education.
“Anything the state can do to reestablish a strong commitment to transportation funding I think is critical,” he said. “Reestablishing a strong commitment to education funding is critical. I mean, that’s in the constitution of the state.”
He also said properly funding the public defense system — another constitutional obligation — should be added to that list. Lamar said Idaho needs to tackle these issues before it focuses on income tax relief.
Latah County, Lamar said, has enough issues on its plate, such as retaining staff for the Sheriff’s Office. Lamar said the commissioners can’t spend their time worrying about the state funding education.
“We just need it to happen,” he said.
Troy said she understands the unique challenges Latah County faces as it tries to compete with the wages offered across the border in Washington.
“Those of us who live in border communities really understand how difficult it is to keep quality employees who can drive a few miles down the road and multiply their salary,” she said.
Mitchell said the issues he is working on include fixing Idaho’s voter ID law that allows people to use any identification that has their picture and address to vote. He wants to make that law more stringent because, right now, he said he could use his scuba card and an Amazon box with an address as a form of ID.
Mitchell also said he’s focused on helping military members keep their residency in Idaho even when they are stationed in other states.
