ASOTIN — The Asotin County commissioners plan to address the new jail site next week during their regular meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said a decision has to be made soon to achieve the goal of completing the building by February 2023. As of now, the project is on target to be completed on time.
The final site has been a contentious issue between the county and city of Clarkston for months.
Asotin County has spent $14,000 in earnest money on 6.4 acres at 14th Street and Port Drive in Clarkston, but the city has denied the county’s application for a “zone text amendment” that would allow construction to move forward at that location.
Whitman said a few residents have filed public records requests with the county and city of Clarkston seeking information on all jail-site discussions and correspondence. On the outside chance anything noteworthy is discovered, the commissioners may continue their pursuit of the Clarkston site, which could delay completion, Whitman said.
“I talked to some citizens last week, and a number of actions are being taken,” Whitman said Monday.
If not, the board will move forward with construction of the $13.7 million project along Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights on county-owned property. County officials have repeatedly said they won’t pursue litigation over the issue.
Asotin County and Clarkston officials have sparred over the 14th Street site since late October, with both sides saying the other is wrong about the legalities of the purchase. At a recent town hall meeting on the new Asotin County Jail, Mayor Monika Lawrence said the city is standing firm on its decision.
In other county news:
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, said she and Gloria Hancock, who also works for the county, will be involved in multiple state webinars related to COVID-19 this week.
“I hope we can keep moving forward, but it feels like we’re moving backward,” Kemp said.
In addition, her office is working on 2022 budgets and the annual audit, which includes scrutiny of local government’s spending of federal monies related to the pandemic, “which is to be expected.”
Volunteers Brady Arnone and Doug Higgins, both of Clarkston, were reappointed to the Public Facilities Board for four-year terms. In addition, John Hoene has been reappointed to the Veterans Advisory Board for another four years.
U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers will be in Clarkston today for a “Coffee with Cathy” session. She will be speaking with Chamber of Commerce members and local officials at 1:45 p.m. at the Holiday Inn (formerly the Quality Inn) at 700 Port Drive, Commissioner Brian Shinn said.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.