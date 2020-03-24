ASOTIN — A quiet Asotin County Commission meeting was conducted Monday morning with no members of the public in attendance.
Because of the “extended absence” of Commissioner Jim Jeffords, Chris Seubert was elected as chairman and Brian Shinn is now vice chairman. Jeffords has missed multiple meetings because of health-related issues.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, said the county has reached an agreement with Avista to provide lighting at Appleside Boulevard and Fifth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights. The county will pay $14.17 per month for a new light at the busy intersection, which is near schools and a grocery store, Johnson said.
Bid opening for the Southway Bridge rehabilitation project will take place as scheduled at 2 p.m. today. The doors of the Courthouse Annex will be unlocked shortly before the bid opening or conducted right outside the building, depending on the weather. Social distancing is being enforced, Johnson said.
During his update, the public works director said the Asotin County Regional Landfill had unusually long lines over the weekend.
“I would encourage people not to go to the Asotin County landfill on Saturday afternoons,” Johnson said. “I know everyone is bored and cleaning out their garages right now, but please don’t go out there unless you have to. It was a circus on Saturday.”
In other county business, Karst Riggers, building official, said Lamar Cos., which owns roadside signs along Fleshman Way, is asking to move a billboard about 100 feet to the west. The property owner wants to develop the land in the future, which triggered the request, Riggers said.
Billboards can’t be within 1,000 feet of another billboard, Riggers said, so the proposal needed to go through the variance-permit process. Some neighboring residents were opposed to the sign’s relocation and voiced their concerns to the planning commission.
“In a nutshell, the planning commission decided there really isn’t a hardship at this time, so they recommended denial of the proposal,” Riggers said.
The commissioners agreed with the planners, and denied the variance permit for Lamar at 722 Frost Lane, with a 2-0 vote.
A union contract with the sheriff’s deputies was approved with a 2-0 vote. The three-year contract calls for a 3 percent raise for deputies, and a 4 percent raise for sergeants for the first two years, followed by a 3 percent raise in the third year.
Seubert said the county still doesn’t have a contract with Whitcom Regional Dispatch Center. Emergency dispatch services continue, but the contract expired June 30.
“In the meantime, the county is paying the old rates,” Shinn said.
The courthouse and annex remain locked to the public, but county employees are working behind closed doors, Shinn said. The public is encouraged to call or email departments for assistance.
