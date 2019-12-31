Commissioners address aging Lenore Bridge

The Nez Perce County Commission wrapped up 2019 with a move that should brighten the new year for residents of Lenore by approving a grant application to get the ball rolling on replacing their bridge across the Clearwater River.
Commissioners unanimously approved the application Monday to the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, a state agency that connects local governments to funding sources. If awarded, the grant will provide $155,000 for a feasibility study of the bridge replacement.
Commission Chairman Douglas Zenner said that such projects can take years or even decades to put together and complete, but the time has come to get things moving.
Commissioner Don Beck noted that a new Lenore Bridge is always a hot topic during his periodic visits to the unincorporated community, either as the first subject broached upon his arrival or the last upon his departure. And Zenner said the aging one-lane span stole the show at the commission’s community meeting earlier this year about the project to replace the Cherrylane Bridge, with more attendees asking about the Lenore Bridge than the Cherrylane Bridge.
The county landed a federal grant to fund the majority of the Cherrylane Bridge replacement project a year ago, and construction could begin next year. The new span should take one or two years to complete.
The steel truss Lenore Bridge was built in 1935 and rehabilitated in 1965, according to the website bridgehunter.com. It has a length of 526 feet, a width of 18 feet and sees an average of 400 vehicles cross per day, as of statistics compiled in 2015. Its overall condition is rated as poor in its last inspection in 2017, according to the National Bridge Inventory maintained by the Federal Highway Administration.
The grant application to study the Lenore Bridge replacement wasn’t included on the agenda the county released Friday in advance of Monday’s meeting, but commissioners voted to add it at the beginning of the meeting. Idaho open meetings law requires government entities to give 24 hours notice of agenda items for their public meetings, but allows exceptions if a compelling need can be demonstrated.
Deputy Nez Perce County Prosecutor Nance Ceccarelli reminded Zenner that he needed to publicly state why the agenda item on the grant application was added at the last minute, and he explained that the county was waiting for letters of support for the application that didn’t arrive until over the weekend. And the county couldn’t wait until next Monday to submit the application because it is due Thursday.
In other business, the commissioners approved an annual contract for auditing services with Presnell Gage of Lewiston for $24,700. Auditor-Recorder Patty O. Weeks said the county is able to keep the cost low by performing “pre-audits” with county staff before turning the books over to the outside agency.
Commissioners also bought a new Caterpillar excavator for the Road and Bridge Department for $220,514 from Western States Cat in Lewiston. It replaces a similar model from 1996 that has over 10,000 hours. Department Director Mark Ridinger said the county typically trades in such older equipment. But he decided to keep the old excavator as a backup since it only has a trade-in value of $20,000.
Ridinger said the county will put a brush head on the old excavator and use it mostly for sweeping tasks on county-owned roads. The new excavator should be delivered in about two weeks, and Western States will send a representative to train operators on its updated technology.
