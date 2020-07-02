Commissioner mulls different site for new county courthouse

Nez Perce County Commissioner Douglas Havens wants to pressure the city of Lewiston to move its police department with a threat to move the courthouse out of downtown.
“Nothing creates a little bit of pressure more than another location that’s ready to go,” Havens said at a Wednesday meeting of county elected officials.
The county wants the land currently occupied by Lewiston Police Department headquarters to accommodate its preferred footprint for the new courthouse. City officials have expressed their willingness to move the station, with Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh even suggesting the city could piggyback on the county’s financing.
But at Wednesday’s meeting, consultant Mark Heazle of Lombard/Conrad Architects in Boise recommended against any co-mingling of financing. Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard has estimated the cost for a new police station at $12 million, but Heazle said he advised Nygaard last week that his latest estimate is around $15 million.
Heazle said the city would also need to start planning now if it has any hope of completing a move by his proposed Oct. 21, 2021, start date for construction on the courthouse. Havens noted that Port of Lewiston General Manager David Doeringsfeld was in the commissioners’ office earlier Wednesday, and suggested the county check out a piece of the port’s land in North Lewiston for the project.
Havens said he has also eyed property in East Lewiston that could be suitable for the courthouse. Commission Chairman Don Beck agreed that looking at other sites could put some pressure on city officials who have stated their preference for keeping the courthouse at its traditional location downtown.
The city isn’t the only party interested in keeping the courthouse on Main Street. Economic development agency Beautiful Downtown Lewiston has warned that moving the facility to a different location would have severe consequences for downtown businesses, like the restaurants that rely on courthouse traffic for much of their customer base.
And many of the attorneys who have built practices and law offices in the area have told the commissioners that their investments would be threatened if the courthouse leaves the legal neighborhood that has grown in the area over decades. Building on Main Street would also keep the courthouse close to city and state offices to maintain a central, convenient government district.
The main drawback of staying at the current site is its size. With only 7 acres to work with, the county has looked at purchasing not only the police station, but the block of 12th Street to the west of the existing courthouse and city land on the other side of the street.
But Heazle said if the county can secure the police department land, the courthouse probably wouldn’t need the 12th Street right of way and city properties. The cost of the land would also be more than offset by losing the need for a secure parking structure under the new courthouse. Heazle estimated the cost of the building would be about $5 million less without the parking structure, but said he would put together some more definitive numbers for the county to weigh.
Havens said if the courthouse is built off of Main Street, he would rather not deal with the issues of 12th Street and the city property in favor of taking over the police department land.
“We’re building a building that’s supposed to last 100 years,” Havens said. “We want to make sure it’s in the right spot.”
