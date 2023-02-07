Commission: This is final year to use federal grants for library facility projects

Stephanie Bailey-White

BOISE — This is the last year the Idaho Commission for Libraries can try to use federal grants for a number of facility projects that would benefit at least 23 libraries, according to State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White.

She presented the commission’s budget requests to the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee on Monday morning. The commission’s budget struggled last year to pass the House floor, and in one of the revisions, JFAC removed the $3.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for technology and capital upgrades.