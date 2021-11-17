The Asotin County Planning Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday night in favor of recommending approval of a conditional-use permit that paves the way for a new jail to be built along Sixth Avenue.
The issue will now go to the board of county commissioners for a final decision.
At a sparsely attended meeting, the advisory board heard from two architects who are working on the new Asotin County Jail and several members of the public. The primary issues addressed were public safety, traffic and lack of sidewalks along the road leading to the site.
Architect Will Rutherford, of Florida, said the $13.7 million jail will have a minimum of 120 beds with the possibility of expanding up to 256. If the permit is approved by the county commissioners, the facility will be constructed on the north side of the Asotin County Regional Landfill on county-owned property.
The jail likely won’t generate revenue through bed rentals, but it should break even, Rutherford said. When asked about sewer capacity, the architect said he has not been informed of any issues that need to be resolved.
Sheriff John Hilderbrand and Jail Commander Jim Smith said the new jail will have a satellite office for deputies and Clarkston police to write reports. Several options for transporting newly released inmates are being explored, such as a contract with a taxi service and installing a bus stop near the jail.
Several people said they’re concerned about people walking along the narrow street into the residential area. Asotin County Public Works Department has listed sidewalks along Sixth Avenue on its six-year transportation program, but no funding has been secured, said Ted Sharpe, interim engineer.
When it came time to vote, Planning Commission member Don Nuxoll said sidewalks along the stretch should be one of the conditions of approval. Brad Gary, who also serves on the panel, said adding a bus stop at the location should be another condition.
Commission member Stan Wilson, who cast the lone no vote, said the sidewalk condition would be a budget breaker for the new jail.
Gary said it took him a while to warm up to the Sixth Avenue site, but he has come to the conclusion it’s the best spot for the new jail. Having more people working in the Heights will help with development and future growth, he said.
The planners said they appreciated getting more information from the architects about the project. They also thanked the public for attending the meetings and sharing their concerns.
Chairman Mark Rudd, who only votes to break ties, said the volunteer board makes its decisions on land-use issues after a careful review of applications.
“We don’t rubber stamp anything because we have no power,” Rudd said. “If you’re kicking us, you’re kicking the wrong people.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.