The Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission’s public hearing and consideration of a new urban renewal district in downtown Lewiston were postponed until next month because of an error on the Wednesday night meeting agenda.
In their legally required notice of the public hearing, Community Development officials inadvertently advertised the location as Lewiston City Hall, when the meeting was actually held at the City Library, necessitating the postponement.
The city closed an earlier district last year as part of the fallout of the settlement of a Nez Perce County lawsuit in 2016. The Urban Renewal Agency approved the formation of a new district last month, and the Planning and Zoning Commission was set to assess its conformity with the city’s Comprehensive Plan at Wednesday’s meeting.
If the commission ultimately approves, the creation of the district will move to the Lewiston City Council for final approval.