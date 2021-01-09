If you are reading this column and thinking to yourself, “Holy cow, is this Monday already? How did I miss the weekend?” — don’t worry; it’s not and you didn’t.
In case you missed previous, well-publicized notices in this newspaper (not to be judgmental), my column has moved to Saturday on account of there is no Monday print edition of the Lewiston Tribune, at least for the time being. We can all hope (I do!) that people will stop ordering all their goods and services online and start shopping at local stores, which will then be able to afford to hire more people and buy more advertising, which will then allow the Lewiston Tribune to start publishing on Monday once again.
But this matter is out of my hands. Moving on.
When I first started writing this column — 41 years ago, can you believe it? — it was published in the Sunday A.M. section. I had started writing the column for the Lewis County Herald in Nezperce where I was a typesetter and was so full of myself that I sent some copies to the Tribune’s then-managing editor, Jay Shelledy, who, to my complete shock, said: “Sure, we’ll publish it. We need something to fill the Sunday A.M.”
Not a great endorsement, but I took it.
A few years later, the Tribune’s then-city editor, John Killen, had this great idea to start publishing local columns on the front page, just to mix it up a little. He titled this feature “Up Front” and moved my columns to the Monday slot — I guess because they needed something to fill the Monday paper.
I always felt a little uncomfortable with my column being Up Front, which normally had to do with nothing more than my silly musings about my ordinary life raising children, trying to grow a garden, talking to my dog who talked back and other dumb stuff. At one point, I felt that I needed to write about things more substantive, so I tried to introduce a few political ideas until then-Managing Editor Paul Emerson told me to stop it or he would swat me with the comics section. My job, Emerson said, was to provide a little entertainment for Monday readers who probably aren’t fully awake by the time they read my columns, anyway, so don’t worry that they didn’t make sense.
For the next four decades, I’ve rarely missed a week, feeling almost an obligation to try to get a laugh out of you, dear reader, or at least a smile, or at least to keep you from spitting up your coffee.
It’s been fun, and I have met some wonderful people along the way who have given me feedback, both supportive and not-so-much. I especially like those of you who have said they look forward to reading this column every Monday, and if you send me your birthday, I’ll see what I can do about getting you a card.
But now we’ve moved to Saturday. It may seem a little weird at first, but actually there’s a lot less pressure on moi. Whereas before I had the responsibility of trying to bring a little levity to your breakfast table every Monday morning, which is the stressful first workday of the week, Saturdays are way more laid back. Expectations are lower. People are ready to kick back and relax on Saturday mornings and it might just be easier to make them smile or even let out a chortle or two.
I’ll see what I can do to help out along those lines.
