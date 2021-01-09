Jan. 6, 2021 will be remembered among the most shameful days in American history. Congress gathered to certify the results of the 2020 election, in which President Donald Trump was soundly defeated by President-elect Joe Biden. A handful of Republicans in the House and Senate planned to do what they could to set aside the vote and the rulings of the courts, though enough with some shred of integrity remained that it was clear from the outset the effort was doomed.