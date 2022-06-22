I’ve heard the whining. And I bet you have, too, the last three seasons?
As the whine meter registers, let’s review last summer, winter and the just-ended spring months. Then, we can speculate on summer 2022 and the guesstimate of — you’ve got it — triple-digit days ahead in Lewiston-Clarkston.
First, there was last summer — the summer of record-breaking heat in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the surrounding region.
Remember? It started without warning June 2 with a temperature of 101, the earliest triple-digit day of the year since the 100 degrees reached on March 29, 1983. It was only the ninth triple-digit day to occur June 2 or earlier dating back to 1881.
June closed out with 103 on June 26, 107 on June 27, 112 on June 28, 115 on June 29, 108 on June 30 (all setting or tying records for the days), then 101, 100, 101, 101, 100 and 104 on the first six days of July. That 11-day consecutive triple-digit streak tied records set in 1897, 1938 and 1967.
Then summer 2021 moved on, having 12 triple digits in July and six in August, a total of 24 for the season. September had none. The two dozen triple-digit days were the most in 20 years, surpassing the 20 of both 2015 and 2009. A fond memory was 2010, with only one, a 101 on July 26.
The 24 triple-digit days were the third most in Lewiston history, exceeded only by the 25 in 1939 and the 26 in 1942. And both 1939 and 1942 were when the weather bureau station was in downtown Lewiston. It was 1947 when the bureau moved to the higher elevation, cooler Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport in the Lewiston Orchards.
Last summer’s high? It was 115 on June 29, the third hottest day in Lewiston history, tying Aug. 4, 1961, and less than only 116 on July 14, 1935, and 117 on July 27, 1939.
In total, summer 2021 was the hottest in Lewiston-Clarkston history. The average mean temperature in June, July and August was 78 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 76.8 degrees in 2014.
And what was the 2021 forecast in early June? This guy’s estimate was that we would have 14 triple digit days, the high side of the professional forecaster’s estimate of 10 to 15. Instead, the 14 days’ guesstimate was reached on July 14, with a max reading of 103, and there would be 10 more hotties to come.
Second, we had a winter with more snow and lower temperatures than average.
Last December started innocently enough in the region. In Lewiston, the December average high temperature of 40.3 degrees was only cooler than average by half a degree. The low average temperature of 29.5 degrees was exactly average. But January and February were colder than we’re accustomed to.
January’s high temperature average of 40.6 degrees was 1.5 degrees colder than usual and the low average of 28.3 was a full 2 degrees colder than usual. February, too, was colder than usual: The average high reading was 46.6 degrees, 0.4 degrees colder than usual, and the low average of 28.5 degrees was a large 3.2 degrees colder than usual. If you sleep with a partially open window in the bedroom, you’ll remember that nights were significantly colder, especially in February.
Was there more snow than usual? Yes. It started with a flurry. December had 11.5 inches of snow, almost triple the average of 4.1 inches. It was snow shovel time; the kitchen broom wasn’t sufficient. January tempered down to 3.8 inches, 1.1 inches more than usual, and February saw 2.3 inches, 1.5 inches more than average.
Third, we had a slightly wet, cool spring, looking at March, April and May. Our three-month rain total was 4.66 inches, 5% more than the average 4.43 inches. Our average high temperature in March was 56.7 degrees, 1.6 degrees higher than usual. But April’s average high reading of 57.4 was 4.9 degrees colder than usual and the average low of 37.3 degrees was 3.4 degrees colder than usual. May, too, was colder: The average high of 66 was 6 degrees cooler than usual and the low average of 46.3 was 1.8 degrees colder.
Oddly, it was June that was as wet as your five-minute pre-work shower. Our 3.09 inches were 2.2 more inches than the average .89 inches.
Those Lewiston-Clarkston precipitation and temperatures were commensurately the same in the Palouse and the Camas Prairie, where it’s simply cooler, rainier and snowier.
All that said, what portends for June, July and August of 2022?
We lean on Robin Cox, meteorologist at Spokane’s regional federal weather bureau. As spring was late to arrive, so too will summer. “Summer will be arriving,” Cox said. “It’s just taking longer.”
Cox expects slightly above normal temperatures and slightly drier than average. (But, to be explicit, not as hot or dry as summer 2021.) “It’s safe to say you’ll have less triple digit days than last summer,” Cox said.
Her guesstimate? Ten to 12 triple digit days, compared to our 20-year average of 11.5.
And this weather watcher? My guess: 13 triple digit days. Let’s hope, fellow whiners, that this guesstimate is more accurate than a year ago.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, parent company of the Tribune. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2250.