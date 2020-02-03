I read recently that some expert said none of us is as good at multitasking as we think we are.
That was kind of a relief, because one of the effects I’ve most noticed about growing older is my diminished ability to do more than one thing at once. It’s comforting to realize I was never very good at it in the first place.
Multitasking is not something that a person sets out to master, as if it were part of a college curriculum. If a person becomes good (or thinks she is) at multitasking, it’s a matter of survival — something you learn to do because you have to.
If you’re a working mom or dad, you quickly learn that being able to focus on one thing at a time is a relic and a luxury you can’t afford. It’s probably what made the Stone Age people become extinct. If you can’t juggle a job, feed the kids, take out the garbage, answer the phone, stir the pot and pay bills all at the same time, you’re doomed.
When I was young, I used to be able to sit for hours at a time reading a book. When I had children and was working, I was lucky to have enough time to read the backs of cereal boxes. I learned to keep a lot of details about disparate things in my head at the same time and function on a few levels simultaneously. I may not have become an expert at anything, but I wasn’t trying to be. I was just trying to get through the day.
I continued that trend after my children grew up, although I started noticing that I had a little more time to read; first, a magazine, and then a book or two once in a while. That leisure time felt decadent. But not being able to balance at least a few different tasks at once was worrisome. I wondered whether I was losing my grip — turning into an old fogey before my time. (This was before Bernie Sanders made being an old fogey trendy).
Then one day, my daughter and I were in an Indian restaurant before going to a play. We had dinner and I ordered tea, which didn’t arrive until we were almost finished eating.
I was a little annoyed when the waiter finally brought my tea and, because we needed to leave soon, I gulped it down.
The waiter looked at me disapprovingly.
“It is rude to drink tea fast,” he said, ignoring my excuse that I was late for a date. “When you drink tea, just drink tea.”
I think that’s a Buddhist thing, too, but I’ve thought about it many times as the years have gone by. I’m less able to do many things at once as I used to be. Now I don’t even want to. Multitasking has lost its allure and, since none of us are as good at it as we thought we were, why try? It just causes unnecessary stress.
Why not just drink tea?
