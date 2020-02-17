When I die, I want to go somewhere warm enough that the citrus trees grow like dandelions. I know that suggests a vicinity where there is lots of fire and brimstone and gnashing of teeth. But if they’ve got good fruit in hell, I’m in.
Some friends of mine recently brought me a bag of fresh citrus from Arizona. I lack the vocabulary to adequately describe how wonderful, how lucious, how intoxicating that fruit is. It makes me wonder why I ever bother with those rock hard little orange and yellow globes that pass for citrus fruit in the grocery stores this time of year. They cannot compare to the gems that mature to full ripeness on trees in warmer climates and drop to the ground pregnant with liquid sunshine.
Of course the fruit that we do get here grows in those southern regions. But it seems it is harvested while it’s still green, shipped to cold warehouses in the north, sprayed with some kind of gas to make it look ripe and then sold to northerners who think they’re getting a good deal when they bite into a flavorless lump.
It makes me wonder why we’re even thinking about building a wall against our southern border. What we should be spending our tax dollars on is a giant conveyor belt to ship that good fruit up here as quickly as possible.
The advantage of bringing produce to the peak of ripeness is true of all good fruits and vegetables, even the ones that grow around here. Once you’ve tasted a tomato fresh off the vine, you’ll never go back with any satisfaction to the red racquetballs that pass for tomatoes in the off season. Pears, plums and apples, fresh corn on the cob — those are things worth living for. We sit in our big armchairs in the winter, supping cabbage stew and dreaming about the days when we can wander out into the gardens and pluck our supper right off the vine.
Obviously I’m suffering from the winter doldrums. I look out my window, and everything looks dull and gray. I open my refrigerator, and all the food looks dull and gray.
And then somebody brings me a bag of citrus fruit, and I’m immediately aware that somewhere in the world the sun is shining bright and the oranges and grapefruit are tangily sweet.
If the people in the Southern Hemisphere ever wanted to get even for some of the abuse they’ve suffered from blockheaded northerners, all they’d need to do would be hold back the fresh produce. If I’m willing even to make a deal with the devil over a good grapefruit, I darned sure do not want to do anything to alienate our southern neighbors.
