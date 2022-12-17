I tried to explain to my paramour why I was dumping him, but he just got into “goblin mode” and wouldn’t listen.
“Really, darling,” I said, “If it weren’t for your unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly and greedy behavior, I think it might have worked out. Normally, ‘#IStandWith’ my friends, but you’re just over the top.”
Oxford was, of course, upset. But he should have been delighted to know that my reasons for the breakup were also listed as the most popular words of 2022, according to the Oxford Dictionary (no relation, but what a coincidence).
Naturally, he accused me of “gaslighting” him just to get a reaction.
“Merriam,” he said to me (that’s my name — Merriam Webster), “does this have anything to do with that ‘oligarch’ you’ve been meeting for lunch and drinks after work? I’ve noticed plenty of cartons of leftover borscht in the refrigerator lately.”
Wouldn’t you know he’d try to turn this around to make it my fault. True, I had visited the oligarch, “Oli,” I call him, on his yacht, the “Omicron,” but it was strictly to discuss our shared passion for etymology. I admit that I have found Oli to be somewhat attractive but, after noticing the dozens of blond-haired beauties flitting around the boat during our visits, I concluded that his magnetism with women was “endemic.”
So Oxford was definitely out of line with his accusation. In fact, we’d never “codified” our relationship, so he had no reason to be jealous. I watched him pack his bags and head out the door, and since then I’ve “ghosted” his many attempts to reconcile.
But I’m hardly “salty” about it. In fact, it’s been pleasant to have plenty of time to resume my beloved pastime of looking up words in the dictionary.