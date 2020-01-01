It’s long a Lewiston Tribune tradition, selection of the top news coverage story of the year.
As reported in Sunday’s Tribune, news editors and reporters selected the 2019 top story: Big-box stores bit the dust in Lewiston, including Tri-State Outfitters (still alive in Moscow, Coeur d’Alene and Moses Lake), post-bankruptcy Kmart and bankrupt Shopko, while other valley and regional businesses expanded and changed.
With the end of another decade, the teens, and a move into the 2020s, what would you select as the most significant news story of the now-completed decade? (That’s ignoring, of course, if you consider the decade not to end until Dec. 31, 2020.) As an exercise, your two most significant stories from 2010 through 2019, the last 10 years?
Let’s see if you agree with me. And, as a refresher, here are the Tribune news staff’s prior nine selections:
2018 — Airport issues, with the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport stabilizing after a couple years of controversy, a major expansion and realignment project underway at the Pullman-Moscow Airport and both community airport boards seeking airline route expansion to other major cities.
2017 — Lewiston voters overwhelmingly passed a property tax levy to build a new high school.
2016 — A massive rockslide 10 miles west of Elk City collapsed onto State Highway 14 and into the South Fork of the Clearwater River, stranding the 300-plus residents in the Elk City-Dixie area of Idaho County.
2015 — Wildfires raged across the landscape of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, fueled by drought and an unusually early onset of triple-digit temperatures and storms. The worst: More than 50 homes were destroyed near Kamiah.
2014 — Marijuana was legalized. As Washington had become the second state in the nation to allow recreational use of cannabis, southeastern Washington cities and counties deliberated whether or not to ban pot businesses. Clarkston (at the time) banned pot shops; Pullman opened its doors to retail sale.
2013 — Megaload shipments ground to a halt on popular and scenic U.S. Highway 12.
2012 — Two historic steps were approved by Washington state voters, as they passed ballot measures to allow same-sex marriage and legalizing the possession and sale of marijuana. Whitman County was the only county east of the Cascades to approve gay marriage (Asotin and Garfield said no). Marijuana was approved in Whitman County but failed in Asotin and Garfield counties.
2011 — Shocking violence rocked Moscow when a mentally ill and heavily armed former University of Idaho professor shot a graduate student 11 times on the first day of fall classes, then killed himself several hours later. The murder-suicide focused attention on the university’s actions and policies both before and after the shooting, including complaints the professor had been sexually involved with students and charges that the city and university had not utilized its emergency alert system to warn students.
2010 — A fight broke out over megaloads. A seemingly routine permit request for oversized loads to travel on U.S. Highway 12 turned into a continuing legal battle, leaving 38 megaloads sitting at the Port of Lewiston after mega companies ExxonMobil/Imperial Oil and Conocco-Phillips had been in talks with the Idaho Transportation Department for more than two years.
Remember all those?
Pick your two most significant.
Mine? They are:
First: The 2017 approval of a new Lewiston High School, a $59.8 million bond that attracted a 75 percent favorable vote. The new school in the east Lewiston Orchards will open next fall, replacing the Normal Hill complex in use since 1928. Idaho’s mandate of two-thirds approval, one of two states in the U.S. to mandate a supermajority, was easily surpassed by a surprisingly positive margin. Previous high school bond attempts, in 2010 and 2011, had 61 and 51 percent majorities.
The campaign for the new school was long and methodical, starting in 2013 with a school board resolution calling for a ninth-through-12th-grade high school. A campaign largely manned by younger leaders of the community utilized traditional advertising, information nights, yard signs galore, extensive social media and neighborhood in-home “cottage meetings” to overcome opposition against increased property taxes.
Lewiston School District Superintendent Bob Donaldson and LCSC President Tony Fernandez joined citizen leadership. The new high school would have a full career technical vocational education center. Alongside the high school site, Fernandez had led a state effort to build a $20 million-plus LCSC tech center. The combination was effective: a major vocational and academic package that would be a boon for the region’s workforce and industry.
Approval also had potential regional effect, too. The high school career and technical education center would serve rural school districts. It would be a catalyst for Pullman approval for a new high school (done) and efforts to replace aging schools in Clarkston and Moscow (yet to be accomplished).
Second: the 2015 wildfires. The western U.S. was under siege with blazes. Residents in western states were forced to endure weeks of unhealthy air quality. Most tragic were the 50-plus homes destroyed near Kamiah, where the Lawyer Complex raged and one woman died from an injury suffered while in the process of evacuating. Historically it was probably the most tragic loss of residences in the Tribune circulation region.
In a six-week period of a dizzying frequency, major fires were also the Fisher Fire near Gifford, Municipal Complex near Orofino, Lolo Complex near Weippe, Grizzly Bear Fire near Troy, Ore., the Motorway Complex near Syringa and the Tepee Springs fire near Riggins. The fires covered more than 75,000 acres of Idaho’s state endowment land and more than 190,000 on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. And more. Even rafters on float trips through the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness Area had to be escorted out.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, parent company of the Tribune. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2250.