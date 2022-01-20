BOISE — Can we do better?
That’s a pretty standard question in the business world. It’s part of the daily conversation: How do we stack up against the competition? Are we getting the best results for the time, effort and money we expend?
For military personnel or professional athletes, it’s what they live for: How do we do better? How do we defeat our opponent? How do we win?
It’s pretty easy to judge the results, too. You get a spot in the playoffs, or you go home. Your enemy surrenders, or your position is overrun. You make enough money to stay in business, or you get a government job.
OK, that last one was a bit snarky.
I’m not sure it’s inaccur-ate, though.
Government agencies often have undeserved reputations for being less efficient or results-oriented than their private sector counterparts. But they also keep score differently. Return on investment and profit margin aren’t the dominant considerations they are for private sector firms. Meeting a need is the primary focus; cost is important, but secondary.
The disconnect between those two perspectives was evident Monday, when Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra presented her 2023 budget request to the joint budget committee.
Ybarra is all about meeting a need. A certified teacher herself, she spoke glowingly about teachers and school staff and their commitment to educating Idaho youth.
However, she also noted that student achievement scores were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Last fall, for example, 51% of Idaho students in kindergarten through third grade read at grade level. That was up from 49.6% in 2020, but still below the pre-pandemic score of 54.7% in 2019.
When it comes to college readiness — as measured by the percentage of high school students who meet both math and English benchmarks on the SAT test — the numbers dropped from 31% in 2019 to 29.1% last year.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, looked at the results and asked the question I think any good businessman or coach would ask: How do we do better?
“I’m heart-sick seeing these performance indicators,” Nate said. “I know we’ve just gone through a pandemic, but these trends existed before that. … I look at the budget graph and our spending is trending upward. Last year, there was a 32% increase in (total) education spending. So what are the plans, what are we changing with the system to get better results?”
Teachers will tell you these point-in-time test scores don’t come close to measuring all the support they provide, all the value they bring to their students’ lives.
I don’t doubt that at all, but it’s still hard to disagree with Nate. Even accounting for growth in student population, state funding for public schools has increased more than $600 million over the past decade. That’s up 42% — yet achievement scores are largely unchanged.
We haven’t moved the needle.
For Nate and others, part of the solution is school choice. “Introduce a little competition,” he suggested, “maybe have more innovation, more experimentation in what works in education, rather than funding one big, colossal system.”
I’m not sure how much blame can be laid on teachers or the education system, though. There’s only so much they can do to offset all the potential negative influences in a child’s life.
When you break down the achievement scores in greater detail, it’s clear social, cultural and economic factors all influence the results. Children from military families, for example, score more than twice as high on the Idaho Reading Indicator than kids in foster care.
I’m also not sure the Legislature or government as a whole is capable of fixing whatever problems might exist with the education system. Given how emotionally invested families are in their children’s future, few issues are more politically charged. Any suggestion that the system isn’t up to snuff immediately devolves into “you’re for education or against it” battle lines. Elected officials end up worrying more about being on the right side of that line than they do about fixing the problem.
I’m reminded, though, of a famous story about “kaizen,” the manufacturing philosophy of continuous improvement.
There was a Japanese automaker who received some defective parts from a supplier. The supplier offered to repair the parts, but the automaker said, “No, make us 10 more just like that.”
The point: The only way you make 10 parts that are intentionally defective is by understanding how the defect occurred in the first place.
Don’t focus on fixing a bad part. Focus on fixing the defective system that produced the part. That’s the kaizen philosophy — and in a culture of continuous improvement, “can we do better” can’t be fightin’ words.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.