Some people worry that once we get through this quarantine period, people might prefer the comfort of staying at home to do business, go to church and visit with their friends rather than getting out and meeting in person.
I don’t think that’s going to be a problem. Speaking for myself, when this episode is over, the only time the word “Zoom” will ever cross my lips will be if I’m speaking of a breakfast cereal.
Not a fan of the dark, warbly, telecommunication images where everybody looks like they’re either in a police lineup or else severely constipated. It’s the best we can do for now, but if you had considered what you look like on your driver’s license photo you would have known this was not going to turn out well.
A friend of mine says she holds daily Zoom meetings with her work colleagues, and since she’s broadcasting from home, she only has to get dressed “from the waist up.”
I know she meant that she only needs to do her hair, makeup and wear a nice blouse, but I just can’t shake the image of her sitting in her computer chair in her underwear.
If we have learned nothing else from this pandemic (and I think we have learned a heck of a lot) it’s that people are meant to be with people. We need to see each other’s faces and hear each other’s voices and not only on a computer screen. I haven’t been entirely isolated, but I’ve noticed how happy I feel whenever I’m taking a walk or doing some sort of business and run into people face-to-face. I even feel happy if I meet somebody I don’t like. In a pandemic, you take what you can get.
This is not to deny that it also can be stressful being stuck in the house with the same old faces you’ve been seeing every day for the past two months. Even though we love them, it’s nice to have a little variety in companionship.
I know my weiner dog, Lilly, and I have been getting on each other’s nerves lately. I have spent some time during this lockdown practicing my mandolin, and I’ve noticed that whenever I get the instrument out of the case Lilly tucks her tail under her rear end and dashes off to hide under the bed.
I’m trying not to take it personally, but it’s hard to live with a weiner dog who’s judgmental.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com