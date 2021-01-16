In case you missed this tasty tidbit in Friday’s Lewiston Tribune, a European Union nutrition panel has affirmed the safety of snacking on yellow mealworms, saying the protein-rich creepy crawlies do not appear to pack an alarming level of toxicity.
The panel noted that the worms may produce allergic reactions in some people. There was no mention about the worms producing a gag reflex in others, but even reading the story triggered one in me.
And I’m not quite sure what it means that the bugs don’t have an “alarming level of toxicity” — as compared to what? Drinking snake venom? The article did not say.
Mealworms may not have been your first choice as you reach for something to munch on while watching TV. There is, after all, a big push this year for people to eat more potato chips, which is not a hard sell.
Bug-eaters, however, are not as uncommon as we may have thought. In some circles, bugs are considered haute cuisine. There are bug-eating festivals, buggy menu items and whole aisles in some grocery stores devoted to things like chocolate ants, fried grasshoppers and pickled snails. Just last year we learned that Asian giant hornets are considered a delicacy in some places and their venom is used to spike alcoholic drinks.
Some people claim that bugs are our future as the challenges of feeding the world’s growing population continue to mount. Cattle take up a lot of space, these bug promoters say. Chickens pollute and fish are overharvested.
Environmentally conscious farmers and ranchers ought to consider switching over their flocks and herds to bug colonies. It takes hundreds of acres to raise a herd of cows. A bug rancher could raise a market full of insects in his shoe.
But somehow, in spite of what the European Union nutrition panel says, I don’t think bugs will ever catch on big time. I’m having a hard time envisioning a recipe that wouldn’t make people lose their lunch.
There must be a reason they call them “mealworms,” but I think it’s because they’re intended for robins — not us.
