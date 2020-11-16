Our country is divided enough — red or blue; mask or no mask; science or fiction — we don’t need yet another issue tearing apart our families and making us cry ourselves to sleep at night.
And to think this would happen right before the holidays. Frankly, I’m shocked.
It’s the controversy over turkey versus chicken and macaroni and cheese versus mashed potatoes and gravy for our holiday dinners.
What planet did these subversives come from who are suggesting that just because we likely won’t have big family gatherings around our tables this year because of COVID-19 we can toss tradition out the window and eat whatever we want?
We might as well open up a can of ravioli and a bag of Cheetos on Thanksgiving Day and call it good.
Turkeys have been the centerpiece of Thanksgiving ever since the Pilgrims. Or at least that’s what I learned in third grade, and I still believe it, despite contrary narratives that the Pilgrims probably ate venison and fish for that first meal. Talk about your fake news.
And, like, who would ever come up with the idea of macaroni and cheese for Thanksgiving? Isn’t that a pub thing, and since when did the Pilgrims hang out in pubs?
The turkey is so embedded in American culture that Benjamin Franklin nominated it for the national bird (he lost). Every year a turkey gets invited to the White House where he is pardoned by the President of the United States — did you ever hear of that happening to a chicken?
You might say that just because the Pilgrims supposedly ate turkey for their first Thanksgiving meal doesn’t mean we have to follow their example for the rest of eternity. After all, none of us wears those black clothes with funny hats and buckles on our shoes anymore.
Although, perhaps we should. If everybody wore the same outfits all the time, it would save money and remind us that we’re all the same, both with our clothes or without them. And if we remembered that maybe we wouldn’t get embroiled in such stupid, divisive arguments.
But the main reason we should stick with turkey and mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving dinner and not try to mess with any fancy stuff is because turkey and mashed potatoes are basically boring and have some chemical in them that makes you want to take a nap after dinner in front of the TV.
And, God knows, considering the year we’ve had so far, all of us could use a good nap.
