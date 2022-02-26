Five or six decades ago, as the interstate highway system began expanding throughout Idaho, my dad groused that it would spell the end of the line for small towns — which, in Idaho, included almost every town, even Boise.
“One of these days, people will be able to drive through this state and never have to stop to gas up or buy a soda pop,” he predicted grimly. “People will pass through Idaho and not even know they were here.”
In those days, most roads in Idaho were winding and narrow and small towns benefited not only from local customers but also from through-traffic that was more likely to stop and help fuel the local economy — as well as their vehicles and their tummies. Once it became possible to slip from the eastern edge of the state to the western border in a mere six hours rather than 16, people bypassed small towns by taking the Interstate, stopping only at the truck stops on the freeway exits. The speed and convenience of the interstate succeeded at the expense of small towns and mom-and-pop businesses that depended on weary travelers stopping by. And we’ve seen the cost of that with so many small communities having shriveled to mere shadows of what they once were.
These days, we barely think about the impact of the interstate on Idaho. Unless you happen to take an unfortunate turn onto the Eagle exit near Boise and find yourself in a Twilight Zone of road construction, it’s mostly smooth sailing.
The costs to streamlining are usually borne by the small town, the independent business person and the local folks who might be great to get to know better — if you only had the time.
I was shopping at a local grocery store recently and when I went to check out I noticed I had the choice between one lone clerk at a counter or two self-serve fast lanes.
The self-serve fast lanes were empty. There were three people at the checkout stand waiting for the human clerk. I chose that line.
While I stood there, reading the magazine headlines and pondering the candy bars, I saw only two people go through the fast lane — a jogger in a hurry, and a young mother with an infant on her hip and a 4-year-old daughter lugging a gallon of milk.
It’s not that I haven’t been through a self-serve checkout line before. I have; it worked; it wasn’t that complicated. But it wasn’t fun. And you have to know that for every self-serve checkout station, there went another job.
Not every checkout clerk is fun, either. Sometimes, you go up to the counter and the clerk does not speak or even meet your eyes before ringing up your purchases. They make you feel like you’re nothing more than the bearer of a credit card.
But that’s usually not what happens. Ordinarily, clerks will take the time to say hi, comment on your purchases, (“boy, that looks like a yummy cucumber you have there”) and thank you for paying the bill.
So even though it may take a little longer, I always choose a real-life clerk over a heartless self-serve machine. Obviously, that day at the grocery store I wasn’t the only one who felt that way.
Self-serve fast lanes are the interstate highways of grocery stores. They may make shopping faster and more convenient. But you can pass through the business and they’ll never even know you were there.
