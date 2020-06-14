Summer is almost officially here, which means it’s time to celebrate the 25th annual SnapShoot Summer Photo Contest. There’s no time like now to go out and take some photos.
This year’s sponsors — Chevron DynaMart, Happy Day Restaurants and the Lewiston Tribune — are offering $3,180 in prizes.
The contest starts June 28 and runs through July 25. Each week, judges will choose eight winners and 10 honorable mentions.
Each of the eight weekly winners will be featured on the cover of the Tribune’s Sunday A.M. page and qualify for the final round of judging. Out of the final 32 photos, judges will decide eight winners and the grand champion. The finalists will be announced Aug. 9, and the grand champion will be unveiled Aug. 10.
Now what you’ve been waiting for — the prize list. Well, it’s similar to last year’s list, with a few additions.
Our eight weekly winners will receive a $35 Happy Day gift card, and Coleman Oil will contribute a $7.50 supreme car wash. For the 10 photos that get honorable mentions, Happy Day will provide a coupon for a free combo meal at Arby’s or Taco Time, and Coleman Oil will provide a $5.50 regular car wash.
The eight finalists will win a $100 gift certificate for gasoline from Coleman Oil.
The grand champion will get a $200 gift certificate for gasoline from Coleman Oil.
There will be a peoples’ choice award that earns the winner a $100 gas certificate from Coleman Oil and $100 Happy Day gift card. The voting for this award will be done on the Tribune’s Facebook page once the contest has ended.
__
Years ago, I was told the best camera is the one you have on you. Now, many of us have high-powered cameras just sitting in our pockets waiting to be used.
The continual rise in photo technology that resides in our smartphones is growing at an astronomical pace. Although it might one day put me out of a job, the technology has surely democratized photography.
If you know a few basics about the art of photography, that phone camera can surely create an award-winning photo.
But, what makes a great photo? A mixture of a few things, but for me it comes down to just three (and a half): Timing, composition, emotion and a little bit of luck. Luck is a funny thing, and I think of this quote from Roman philosopher Seneca: “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.”
But, luck cannot replace great composition, impeccable timing and capturing an unforgettable moment.
___
Now the nitty-gritty — the rules:
Look through the photos you shot since Jan. 1, 2019. Whatever you took this year and last year is eligible, and the photos can be taken with a digital camera or cellphone, or with a film camera, as long as they are entered as a print so all entries can be judged together. No digital entries are allowed.
Only amateur photographers — people who don’t make money on photography — in the Lewiston Tribune circulation area, plus online and mail subscribers, are allowed to enter, and there is a limit of three entries per person, per week.
Entries are usually 4-by-6-inch prints, but can be as large as 8 by 12 inches. Don’t submit a photo that is irreplaceable — instead, send a copy of the original.
The name, home address and phone number of entrants must be printed on the back of each entry to be eligible. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you want your photo mailed back to you.
It’s simple to enter. There are no categories. A winning photo is a picture you want to show friends or family. As former Tribune Photo Editor Barry Kough would say: “There is a good reason to like it, because it makes you smile, makes you remember something or someone.”
Drop off entries at the 21st Street Chevron DynaMart or Chevron DynaMart on Thain Road, or at Arby’s and Taco Time locations in Lewiston, Clarkston or Moscow. Or mail them to the Lewiston Tribune at 505 Capital St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
___
A couple of things to remember about your soon-to-be award-winning photography: Something different or offbeat stands out from the crowds of photos we receive. A nicely composed and timed scenic shot always gets our attention.
Don’t forget to wake up early for a nice sunrise or go for a walk at sunset to capture the beautiful natural light of the evening.
One key we look for is a simple composition: nothing distracting in the background, just straight to the point. Those photos really set themselves apart on the judging table.
Showing the judges something they’ve never seen before, a different angle or perspective on the ordinary, makes a photo a contender.
Anything can be photogenic, it just depends on how and when you shoot it.
The key is that photography should be enjoyable, so have fun.
See the ad in today’s paper for the full details.
Caster is the Tribune's photo editor. He may be contacted at pcaster@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2210.