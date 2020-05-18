The sky slowly turned dark and then yellow that Sunday afternoon, getting darker each hour. Something weird was happening.
By early Monday morning, reports made Colfax seem like a good place for news photos. And it was.
Driving there in my green Volkswagen Beetle on U.S. Highway 195 was like a winter drive through fresh snow, except it was May. And with no traffic at all.
The fresh “snow” got stirred up behind my car, boiled up into a churning rooster tail of light ash that hung in the air as the car cruised across the Palouse.
“Where did you come from?” the Colfax firefighter asked at the south end barricade on Highway 195.
“From Lewiston,” I said.
“That road is closed,” he replied.
Oh.
That meant I had to work fast if I was getting pictures back to Lewiston for Tuesday’s Tribune.
Main Street in Colfax looked like a Christmas card scenic, engulfed in off-white ash that covered everything: streets, trees, vehicles, houses and people. People were sweeping ash, shoveling ash or watching heavy equipment try to gather the fine, gritty stuff. It was everywhere.
Many wore painter’s masks or handkerchiefs. One young fellow sauntered slowly along the street without a mask, a hat or a care in the world. What ash?
There were only a few pedestrians and cars, and they all moved slowly around. The most activity was by travelers that had gathered at Colfax High School late Sunday when the ash fall made travel hazardous. They read books, shot baskets, napped, played chess and talked a lot to each other in small groups.
Looking down at my shoe gave me a “Buzz Aldrin moment,” with it half-covered in a couple inches of “moon dust.”
The three black cameras and lenses I was using were turning white, and ash was getting inside them. Bad news.
So after several more trips up and down the street, a general retreat seemed in order. The rooster tail of ash behind my moon buggy magically re-appeared and followed me all the way home.
The first stop in Lewiston was for an oil change and a new air filter for the car. After the film was developed, it took a few hours to clean the cameras and lenses. Colfax had been an interesting place to visit but ...
Kough is photo editor emeritus for the Lewiston Tribune.
The three black cameras and lenses I was using were turning white, and ash was getting inside them. Bad news.