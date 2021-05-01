When some people say: “I’m a Christian. Jesus died for my sins,” I sometimes picture their real meaning as something like this:
Let’s say you’re walking down the street with your big, buff bodyguard, Jesus, (also sometimes known as “Guido”) and you see a bunch of hippies standing on the street corner handing out pamphlets that promote some kind of behavior or lifestyle that you consider immoral and wrong.
You’ve never liked hippies. So, of course, you get into an argument with these bozos, trying to make them see that you’re right and they’re wrong. The argument escalates into an altercation, then gets violent, and then, just as one of the hippies tries to stab you with his knife, Guido — I mean, Jesus — steps in between you two and takes the hit.
Just as Jesus falls to the pavement, bleeding to death, the cops show up and arrest all the hippies and pat you on the shoulder for being such a moral, upright guy.
Too bad about Guido, though.
In other words, some people seem to believe that declaring themselves Christians and saying they believe Jesus died for their sins pretty much puts them on the right side of every position for the rest of their lives. It’s justification for treating people however they want. It’s also arrogant.
How is it that these people who boast that they’re Christians just go on living their bull-headed lives, believing in their right to domination and passing judgment (often critical) upon everybody else?
Somehow they have totally overlooked — although it’s very clear in the Bible — that Jesus told his followers to love their enemies; to turn the other cheek (meaning don’t pick a fight, let insults pass); and to trust in God to sort out who’s right and who’s wrong.
If people really took Jesus’ words to heart, there probably would not actually be very many who would call themselves Christians. He didn’t own a bunch of stuff and advised us not to (and this was even before 21 percent interest rates on credit cards), he spoke his truth and then just let people decide for themselves whether to accept it or not. And he consorted not only with the rich and powerful but with the lowly, the poor, the scum, and advocated for the just treatment of everyone — what is sometimes now called a “socialist agenda.”
And he also said there would be a lot of people who would claim him as their lord and savior who would not listen to his words or actually even know him.
Moral of the story: Understand the team you’re on before you get the tattoo.
