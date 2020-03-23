One good thing about social distancing: You can eat as much garlic as you want.
People who love garlic, as I do, have long known that whenever we eat the pungent bulbs, there’s never been a problem with social distancing. It just happens naturally.
It’s not that we eat garlic for the purpose of keeping people away. In fact, I believe people who eat garlic are uncommonly generous in their love for fellow human beings. It’s as if garlic opens your heart and makes you want to just hug the stuffing out of other people — or else stuff them with garlic.
Unfortunately, other people don’t usually feel the same way.
Garlic lovers, try not to take it personally.
Recently, I visited a Lebanese restaurant with my daughter and was served a little container of toum — a raw garlic emulsification that apparently is a standard condiment in Lebanese food.
I have to say, as much as I love garlic in all forms, this toum was hardcore. I wasn’t quite prepared for the way it knocked me back when I took my first bite. But after that initial test, as soon as my internal organs adjusted to the shock, it tasted wonderful. And, strange though it may seem, I didn’t notice an overly garlicky aroma coming from any of the other patrons of the restaurant, who also were heaping toum on their plates. We were probably all in our own garlic-infused cloud, and since everybody smelled the same, nobody stood out. A marvelous way to bring together complete strangers in a common cause.
Toum is like the caviar of the condiment kingdom — something rare and exquisite that only the select few are privileged to share. Or at least those in Lebanese restaurants.
Besides its marvelous culinary attributes, garlic was also valued by the ancients for being able to keep away witches, ghosts and werewolves.
That may sound like a bunch of outdated hokum, but I can swear on a stack of Bibles that in my lifetime of eating garlic, I have never had a problem with witches, ghosts and werewolves.
And garlic also creates a natural barrier for social distancing. Which is normally not a good thing, but it can come in handy in times like these.
