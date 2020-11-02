Back when the pandemic first upended our lives and people were making plans for a couple of months of hardship (ha ha), some folks were astonished at the run on toilet paper. As if, in a worldwide emergency, people might have different priorities than to buy out all the toilet paper on the grocery store shelves.
I, however, was not surprised. It makes perfect sense that if you were afraid the apocalypse would hit any minute you’d want to make sure, first of all, you could clean your bum.
And then, a few months later when people started harvesting their survival gardens and discovered canning jar lids were in short supply, that also didn’t surprise me. A whole lot of people were getting back to nature and growing their own food because of the pandemic, only to realize by summer’s end why our ancestors were so enthusiastic about convenience foods.
But this latest pandemic-related deficiency has me baffled. I went into the grocery store last week for a can of pumpkin to make pumpkin smoothies and was told by the clerk they were all out.
“We’ve had a hard time getting it in this year,” she said. “COVID.”
I’ve been trying to understand the link between a potentially deadly virus and why people would stock up on canned pumpkin, but the rationale escapes me.
Perhaps there are medicinal powers in canned pumpkin that I’ve been unaware of all these years. Frankly I’ve never been a big fan of canned pumpkin. I usually buy it only this time of year to make cookies or bread or to put into smoothies. I’ve never really noticed whether it had any effect on colds and flu. If I got through the season without getting sick, I assumed it was because I had gotten the flu shot. Maybe it was the pumpkin cookies after all. I will say that if scientists discovered that pumpkin cookies were a way more effective means of avoiding winter illness there would be a whole lot more people getting vaccinated.
Of course, we can’t be sure that canned pumpkin would do the trick. I wouldn’t want to start a rumor and have people running out to their grocery stores to load up on canned pumpkin only to discover the shelves were bare. Or to get into fistfights with the few customers who scooped up the last two or three cans of pumpkin.
The health departments would have to intervene. They would receive a medically approved shipment of canned pumpkin and then put a notice in the paper that anybody who wanted a dose of pumpkin to stave off the flu or a cold or the COVID, or whatever, to line up at the health department doors at such-and-such a time on a particular day.
Then a medic in a white coat, mask and plastic gloves would walk down the line and hand each of us a pumpkin cookie, reminiscent of the time they gave us polio vaccines on a sugar cube.
Who knows whether it would really knock back any disease? As my grandmother used to say: It might not help, but it sure won’t hurt.
