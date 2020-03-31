It’s hard to believe that it will be 40 years ago in May that Mount St. Helens blew her top, coated much of the region in volcanic ash and changed the look of one of the Northwest’s most iconic mountains.
The eruption took place the morning of May 18, 1980, and the “blast produced a column of ash and gas that rose more than 15 miles into the atmosphere in only 15 minutes,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
For those of us old enough to remember, we all have stories to share from that time (which I’ll be encouraging you to send in later in this column).
As for me, it was my senior year at Madison High School in northeast Portland. I’ll be honest, I read and heard some about the mountain’s pending eruption in the days and weeks before it happened. But honestly, senior activities and thoughts of the pending commencement ceremony, with college to follow, dominated my time before the blast.
That all changed on a Sunday morning in 1980.
As soon as we learned of the eruption, a group of friends and I headed to a knoll in Portland called Rocky Butte, with a mostly unobstructed view north toward Mount St. Helens. We weren’t alone with that idea. When we arrived, there already had to be 50 or more cars surrounding an elevated viewing area at the top of Rocky Butte, which was constructed during the Great Depression as part of a Civilian Conservation Corps project.
The ash cloud headed east first, I am told, coating places like Spokane and the Palouse before it spread south and covered everything in a light shade of ash gray. All told, 11 states and Canada would receive varying degrees of ash coverage.
Before that happened, the view of the mountain and ash plume from my vantage point in Portland was pretty amazing; honestly a once-in-a-lifetime sight.
What followed seemed apocalyptic, with the sun blotted out, people walking around wearing white face masks and all the beautiful spring colors that Portland is famous for becoming a monotone shade of gray.
Those are my memories from 40 years ago; what are yours?
The Tribune is planning a premium edition to commemorate the eruption of Mount St. Helens, which will include a number of stories from our historic archives, some original content and hopefully your remembrances from that time. Treat it like you would a letter to the editor and keep your recollections to 250 words or fewer. My contact information is listed below, with email being the best way to send your thoughts. It doesn’t have to be perfect, and I promise we will take care of any misspellings or other typos, much like the efforts made for our letter writers.
The section will be inserted into the May 18 Lewiston Tribune and in our sister publication, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
I know I would love to read about your recollections from that amazing time in Northwest history, and I’m sure others would as well.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.