Sometimes, efforts to bring together grandparents and grandchildren in a bonding activity might actually work more to define the distance.
Take, for instance, my recent visit to my granddaughters’ school’s grandparents day. It’s an event designed to let grandparents get acquainted with their grandchildren’s teachers, look at their work and spend money on outrageously expensive book fairs. But, hey, there’s always coffee and doughnuts, so who’s complaining?
In my fourth grade granddaughter, Erin Kathryn’s class, grandchildren were assigned to interview their grandparents about their lives.
“What event in ancient history do you remember?” Erin asked, reading from the text. Choices were: Bubonic plague, Civil War, man on the moon ... there were others.
I chose to tell her about John F. Kennedy’s assassination, because I was in fourth grade when that happened. Erin was wide-eyed and interested as I told her about the principal of our school announcing over the intercom that JFK had been shot, and then we were all sent home.
“Wow,” Erin said. “I thought JFK was a rapper.”
On to the coffee and doughnuts table and then to the sixth grade class where Julia May is a student.
This time grandparents and grandchildren were paired in a game of “Name That Tune.” The teacher chose wisely — oldies by Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Elton John, Journey, etc. As the grandparents came up with the answers, the grandchildren were supposed to write down the title of the song and the artist. But the game didn’t go as smoothly as the students wished, because every time we heard a new rock tune, the grandparents jumped out of their seats and started boogying around the room.
“Ahh, this brings back memories,” one grandpa said. It was fun — for the grandparents. The kids looked at each other like, “Why is my grandma so weird?”
Finally, back to the coffee and doughnut table and then on to the book fair, where grandparents shelled out big bucks to buy books that cost five times more than the original cover price.
But what’s money when we’re talking about investments in our grandchildren’s futures? Besides, the coffee and doughnuts were free.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.