Patrick Dugan recognizes a good idea when he sees one.
Such was true more than 20 years ago when he realized a variation on a rag he used to remove dust from sanded wood could serve as a grip aid for sports ranging from tennis to golf to softball, and that idea led to the birth of his Lewiston-based business, Gorilla Gold.
The business continues to thrive and has left him with the financial freedom to pursue a head full of ideas — generally of the political nature — and place them on paper in the form of hand-drawn editorial cartoons.
Dugan, 67, isn’t sure where this latest endeavor will lead him, but as the saying goes: “Everything begins with an idea.”
Craig Clohessy: Your new passion is drawing political cartoons. How would you describe your style?
Patrick Dugan: Well, considering that I’ve never thought of myself as an artist, it’s been tricky to try to illustrate what’s coming into my mind. But I feel I’m making pretty good progress. I would call my style right at the moment as semi-primitive. Though, it should be noted, it’s a cartoon and there’s a lot of styles — as many as there are cartoonists.
CC: What got you interested in political cartoons and where do you hope to go with this?
PD: I have to say that this started as a really young person. I started delivering newspapers when I was in kindergarten. I was 6 years old.
From age 6 to age 16, 10 years of my childhood, I delivered newspapers (including the Tribune). To get back to your question, what is it about political cartooning and my interest — really it’s that I started reading the newspaper when I was a little boy and I never stopped. I’m a news junkie.
My first adventure into cartooning started back in the early ‘80s when I was working (on another invention), shoe inserts for bicycling. We wanted to file a patent and needed some technical drawing done. I hired a guy that was local, Randy Bowen. If you Google “Randy Bowen graphics,” you’ll see he is considered the Stan Lee of people that do super hero action figure sculptures.
I started doing a comic strip in a bicycle motocross magazine because we were selling (the shoe inserts) to BMX racers that wanted to go faster. ... Randy helped me create the comic strip to push our product.
When Randy left the area, I just really let the whole idea go because I didn’t know how to draw.
A couple years ago, I was getting so many ideas (for editorial cartoons), so I found Randy who was living in Vancouver, Wash. I went over to visit him and I asked if he would be interested in doing this again and he said “No, no I would not.” He said, “I’ve never really been political and it’s been so many years since I’ve even drawn anything.”
Several months went by and then out of total frustration I said, “Hey, try to do it yourself.” I went and got a drawing pad and some pencils and colored pencils and I started doing it.
I sent some of my first cartoons to a contact I had at the Huffington Post. She wrote back and said, “We really like your narrative, we like your art style, but you need to digitalize these. You need to get a more polished look with the color, you need to get shading, you need to finish them out.” ... I was encouraged of course to continue.
My pattern is I’ll turn on the Sunday morning shows. I watch “Meet the Press” every Sunday morning. Those people give me ideas, it’s almost silly. So that’s really where I am now.
I thought because of my connections with the Tribune that I would first inquire here and see if I could determine more of what the business is and how you guys acquire cartoons. It was suggested (by Tribune Opinion page editor Marty Trillhaase) that I look at local issues (versus national). I’m now thinking that I want to try to do some local things and see if they come up to par here. And simultaneously because I keep getting ideas for national subjects, I will continue on that path and attempt to get things published elsewhere.
CC: You’ve owned and operated your own company, Gorilla Gold, for 21 years. Talk about the product, which you describe as a “grip enhancer,” and how it came to be.
PD: Gorilla Gold is a tackified towel that has a wax base. Anything you touch it to becomes tacky and moisture repellent, which means no matter how much you’re sweating or even if you’re playing in the rain, you’ll keep the same firm grip. I developed it because I had a specific problem myself with hanging on to my tennis racket. I tried everything that was on the market and some things were satisfactory but not really up to what I wanted.
It was kind of unusual the way I developed this. I had a painting contracting business that my brother and I started in college. ... One day when we were doing a wood refinishing job, one of my guys got sick and I had to go in and take over. ... The product that I used that day is called a tack rag. It is designed to pick up debris but leave no residue behind that could contaminate the surface you’re about to top coat. And even though it’s designed to leave nothing behind, if you have it in your hand for hours, it starts making your hand tacky. That’s what happened.
After work I had a tennis match scheduled, a doubles match. I pulled out this tack rag and I started squeezing it onto the grip of my tennis racket. It took quite a bit because it’s not designed to really do that, but it was working. My tennis partner asked me what I was doing and I told him and showed him and let him feel it and he wanted to use it himself. And then pretty quick the other two guys from the other side wanted to do the same thing.
I think probably about a year went by and I was thinking about the different sports, the different applications, a potential name for it, etc. I started talking to my brother, who is a dentist in Salem, Ore. ... We went online and found out which companies were manufacturing tack rags in the United States. One of them was in Chicago and it was the only one that would work with me on this because I was asking them to do the opposite of what they normally do when they create their product. Thinking back, the tack rag is not supposed to leave residue behind and I really wanted to create something that would. I ultimately went back to Chicago and I stayed and worked with them on this formula and tested different strengths of the tackiness, etc., until we got what I wanted.
CC: Your Gorilla Gold towel was at the center of a bit of controversy a few years back with the National Football League. It became known as “Towelgate.”
PD: Let me preface that by saying that in every sport, pretty much, we get approval (for the product to be used). We had to get it in golf. We sought it in tennis. We had to get it in softball for pitchers to use it. In the NFL, we just started selling it through one of the major distributors. ... They saw it at a trade show, liked it and said, this is for football. They started distributing it, ultimately to at least 70 percent of the NFL teams. That’s when we found out that certain quarterbacks were starting to use it. People like Brett Favre. I personally was asked to ship product to the Pro Bowl for Tom Brady. And this was prior to Deflategate, which anybody that follows professional football knows that Deflategate was where Tom Brady and the team’s trainer were accused of deflating the ball so he could get better grip.
One Monday Night Football game in 2012, San Diego was playing Denver. San Diego got off to a 24-nothing lead. Early in the third quarter there was a timeout and during the timeout the equipment manager for San Diego was apparently seen by members of the Denver team passing around an object to the ball handlers. Denver went to the head referee of the game and complained, saying that San Diego was using an illegal substance. At the time they (thought it was) Stickum, which had been banned. The referee went over to the equipment manager as he was leaving the field. The equipment manager took what he had in his hand (a Gorilla Gold towel) and he put it down his pants to hide it because nobody really knew whether this would be approved or not.
They took the product away from the equipment manager and told the team to quit using it for the game. Well, by the way, as I said, the score was 24-nothing. Denver went on to win that game 35-24. San Diego never scored again.
Meanwhile, the NFL announced they were going to conduct a three-week investigation and determine just how much (Gorilla Gold) was being used in the league. ... They did their investigation and they found it was in most of the locker rooms. ... That’s when they invited me to meet with them at NFL headquarters. It was an interesting meeting in that they had the guy that runs the day-to-day operations, they had the person that’s the head of all the refs, they even had the head representative for all the owners there and they had a couple of lawyers.
At the end of all that, they said, “Well, we’ll get back to you. Within a couple weeks, they did and said ... “You’re not a Nike product and we have a contract for all the stuff that’s down there on the sidelines on the field with Nike. If you become a Nike product there won’t be an issue.” So that’s where it has been for all of these years.
To my knowledge, pretty much every team is back to using it.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
PD: Opportunities Unlimited on Snake River Avenue has been doing our packaging (for Gorilla Gold) for 20 years. The service they’ve provided me has been invaluable. I have been absolutely satisfied and delighted with the whole experience working with everybody there. I just can’t say enough for what they do for our community and for all the individuals that are their clients. Really, I love the people there, I mean every day that I go in there is a joy to me.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Patrick Dugan
Age: 67
Title/occupation: President, Gorilla Gold LLC; manufacture and distribute sporting goods.
Family: Single with three adult children, one still at home and attending Lewis-Clark State College.
Education: LCSC and University of Idaho, psychology major, English literature minor.
Work history: Started delivering newspapers at age 6 and hasn’t stopped working yet; last 21 years as president of Gorilla Gold LLC.
Hobbies/interests: “Exercise has been an ongoing passion all my life — tennis, running, pingpong, bicycling, swimming and yoga. I’ve always been an avid reader and currently am adventuring into political cartooning again after a long hiatus.”