There’s an upside to being stuck at home this holiday season, unable to socialize at parties or visit family and friends.
For one thing, you’re not going to have to worry about sucking in your gut to hide that COVID-15 you’ve packed on since the beginning of this pandemic. And considering the food that you won’t be eating at holiday parties and the drinks you won’t be consuming, you also won’t have to worry about an additional COVID-12 you might gain.
As the poet said:
“When what to my wondering eyes should appear,
But 10 extra pounds on my thighs and my rear.”
On the other hand, you might be feeling glum that you will no longer be able to participate in those white elephant gift exchanges with your friends. Those are good opportunities for adding on to your relic stash, but when you think about it, how many ceramic chip and dip sets does one person really need? Once that cycle of regifts has come around to where you recognize that the gift you received this year is the gift you gave away five years ago, it’s time to take a break.
Some people, like me, will be missing out on watching the grandkids dive into that mountain of presents under the tree, ripping off the brightly colored paper, looking with surprise and wonder at the gift inside and then turning to their Mom or Dad and saying: “Next.”
Actually, the best part of Christmas for me is not the opening of the presents, but rather than anticipation of it. In my family, we have tried to stick by a firm rule that presents are opened on Christmas Day, only after the adults are out of bed and have at least poured their first cup of coffee.
Under severe pressure, however, I once relented and allowed the kids to open one present Christmas Eve. That was like pulling the plug out of the dike. First it’s one present on Christmas Eve and then they find an excuse to open another, then another and before you know it, there’s a tsunami of gifts ripping open, and by 2 a.m. there’s nothing but a heap of trash beneath the tree and you’re piled, exhausted, in the middle of it.
I think I’ll be just fine passing on that this year.
