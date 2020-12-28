Ever wonder why those diet programs that begin after the New Year don’t really work? Some of them promise that you can lose a pound a day, which would mean you’d be svelte by Valentine’s Day.
But if you have packed on an extra 30 pounds over the past month, and even if you did lose a pound a day starting Jan. 1, you’d still end up right where you were at the beginning of this holiday season. The math is not really in your favor.
Food has become a big deal during this pandemic. Online recipe forums abound and I have noticed that many of them are aimed at people who apparently thought that preparing a home-cooked meal meant buying a Lunchable and peeling back the plastic.
I got my first hint of this when I read a recipe site explaining how to prepare Hamburger Helper. The instructions started out: “First, open the box.”
What has really baffled me was the booming new interest in sourdough. Those of us who have been using our own sour-dough starter for decades were surprised to discover it has become the rock star of the coronavirus home-bound era. This was quite a switch — longtime sour-dough bakers have often been considered by the general public as weird and somewhat eccentric, kind of like the Unabomber, mixing up potentially explosive compounds in our garages and hiding it from the feds. Why spend years of your life tending a fermenting mass of dough, people thought, when you can buy it in a plastic bag at the grocery store? Now all of a sudden sourdough is the thing that has kept people sane through this pandemic and developed its own cult following.
Which is OK by me. Sourdough is a high-maintenance food product that needs to be fed regularly, kind of like a teenager, but if that’s what it takes to make people happy and keep their minds off their sorrows, it’s a good thing.All of this new interest in food, however, doesn’t do much for keeping off the extra pounds, a problem that we all may be facing after the holidays.What they really need to invent is a coronavirus vaccine that includes an appetite suppressant.
