The world and the communities in which we live have changed.
Just a few months ago, in February, we at the Lewiston Tribune went on the road to talk face to face with people about the important topic of civility. Under the heading of what we call The Civility Project, Lewiston Tribune Editor and Publisher Nathan Alford, myself and A.L. “Butch” Alford Jr., president of Tribune Publishing Co., the parent company of the Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News, visited with folks from the communities of Orofino, Grangeville, Lewiston, Moscow and Lapwai over a two-week period. Daily News Managing Editor Craig Staszkow joined the group during the stop on the Palouse.
We learned a great many things, took in suggestions for possible changes at the two newspapers, and walked away knowing that civility may be in danger but it certainly isn’t a thing of the past.
As part of The Civility Project, we also ran a series of news stories that addressed the issue and brought in some well-known dignitaries — former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, former 1st District Congressman Walt Minnick and Bill Manny with Idaho Public Television — to share their experiences on the subject of civility and answer questions from some of the around 250 people in attendance at Lewis-Clark State College’s Williams Conference Center. The luncheon was co-sponsored by LCSC.
Following the community meetings and luncheon, the idea was to let the dust settle and from there implement some changes in the daily paper intended to make the Tribune better able to meet our readers’ needs and to help our community be more receptive and accepting of the broad range of views that make this nation great.
It was a solid plan with solid goals. And then the coronavirus pandemic was declared.
Everything came to a grinding halt, or, in the case of the news industry, priorities changed and the focus became getting as much fact-based, fact-checked information as possible out to the public about this dangerous new disease. A whole new language was born with terms like COVID-19, social distancing and community spread.
And that leads me back to The Civility Project. One of the things we learned was that not everyone understands the language of newspapers. Terms like news story, analysis, opinion and editorial are often misunderstood and that misunderstanding can lead to hard feelings and uncivil responses.
With that in mind, starting in Sunday’s edition, the Tribune will routinely run “Newspaper terms defined” on Page 3A. It will provide explanations of the regular content run by this newspaper and includes the following:
News story: A report of recent events or previously unknown information.
Feature story: A profile piece on a person, group or event.
Analysis: A detailed examination of anything complex in order to understand its nature or to determine its essential features; can include the author’s perspective.
Opinion: A view, judgment, or appraisal formed about a particular matter.
Editorial: Expresses the opinion of the newspaper’s editorial page editor, editor and publisher, and company president.
Commentary: Expresses the opinion of the individual columnist who has been selected by the newspaper.
Cartoon: Drawn to enlighten, challenge, provoke or simply amuse; it expresses the opinion of the artist who has been selected by the newspaper.
Letter: Expresses the opinion of an individual not associated with the newspaper and is intended to be shared with the newspaper’s readers.
Many of these terms are directly associated with the Tribune’s Opinion page. As such, we have also redesigned the look of the Opinion page and starting Sunday it will include the description of its various elements.
There were other takeaways from The Civility Project that we hope to talk about in the weeks ahead. Thanks to all who gave up a night (or lunch hour) of their time to participate and I’m sorry it took so long to circle back around to an important issue that matters as much now as it did before the world changed.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.