BOISE — Shortly after Cain earned the distinction of being antiquity’s first murderer by killing his brother, he was banished from the presence of the Lord.
He spent the remainder of his days wandering the Land of Nod, somewhere east of Eden.
Scholars have long pondered the exact location of Nod. Now, thanks to the diligent work of Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, it has been found.
Risch — a former prosecutor who famously declared “I know evidence when I see it” after browsing the Mueller report — was spotted with his eyes closed during President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial last week.
When a spry 76-year-old nods off during just the third impeachment trial in U.S. history, something is clearly up — even if it’s not Idaho’s junior senator. It may not provide definitive proof of Washington’s biblical connection, but it’s a link in the chain.
Josephus offers additional evidence.
The first-century historian reported that Cain continued his wicked ways after killing his brother. Upon reaching the Land of Nod, Josephus wrote, Cain’s “only aim was to procure everything for his own bodily pleasure, though it obligated him to injure his neighbors.” He encouraged his friends “to acquire pleasures and wealth by robbery.” He built the first city, established property lines and adopted a system of weights and measures. Most damning of all, he “altered the simple way men lived before.” Whereas they had once been innocent and generous, Cain “changed the world into cunning craftiness.”
If that’s not a textbook description of the D.C. swamp, I don’t know what is.
And Nodding off is hardly uncharacteristic behavior for Congress. After all, you don’t rack up a $23 trillion national debt by paying attention to where you’re going. The continued inaction on climate change, flailing attempts at immigration and health care reform, and looming Social Security insolvency also suggest federal officials are asleep at the wheel.
The impeachment trail itself provides further proof of Congress’ willful blindness. Risch and his Republican colleagues, for example, have so far refused to call witnesses in the case, despite two recent reports contradicting the president’s claims.
I guess if you’ve already decided the defendant is innocent, witnesses just confuse the issue. Nothing good can come from hearing what they have to say.
Snoozing through one crisis after another, sticking one’s head in the sand, turning a blind eye to inconvenient truths — such behavior seems emblematic of the current political climate. When future historians summarize the age, “Do Not Disturb” may be the defining motto.
As for Risch, don’t worry about him. A big fan of the cultural opportunities available in the nation’s capital, he’s no doubt tickled to play a role in pinpointing the Land of Nod.
His 15-minute snooze was captured by a New York Times sketch artist. I’m sure he’ll want a copy of that for his reelection campaign.
