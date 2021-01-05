You, too, might replicate my likely routine next Monday.
Here is what I suspect will happen at our Fairway Drive home in Lewiston: At 6 a.m., the alarm clock will ring. At 6:10 a.m., the snooze alarm will ring. At 6:11 a.m., in pajamas and wearing slippers, I’ll walk down the hallway, unlock and open the front door and then walk some 45 feet to the Lewiston Tribune newspaper delivery tube.
I’ll then realize: There’s no Tribune on Mondays, starting Jan. 11.
I will lament that. I hope you will, too.
The Dec. 5 announcement was in the Saturday editions of the Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. Perhaps you recall the Trib headline: Lewiston Tribune to move to a six-days-a-week publication. The subhead was: Workforce reductions also made to offset revenue losses brought on by pandemic. The headline was similar in the Daily News.
Also, the Daily News will move from six to five days, Tuesdays through the Saturday weekend edition.
The number of seven-day daily newspapers in the Northwest can be counted on one hand, with fingers left over.
Our reasoning is pretty simple. It’s financial, with newspapers not any more immune to the COVID-19 pandemic than most other businesses. Yes, the pandemic has been painful. The changing business model of daily newspapers, too, with internet competition of past decades, is a contributing factor but not the primary cause.
It was three days after our announcement of change that I read a story about the pandemic effect in U.S. business. You may not have read it?
A retail real estate data company, CoStar Group, said it was a record (but not fully a surprise): During 2020, 40 major retailers filed for Chapter 11 protection. The 11,157 stores that closed set an annual record, as did the number of bankruptcy filings. The story related that e-commerce, already growing, grew so much faster during the pandemic that stores were not so quick to adapt to the times.
It reminded me, of course, of the Lewiston closure of major stores (and advertisers): Kmart, Shopko, Macy’s, J. C. Penney, Tri-State Outfitters. Even Sears.
It’s been fun in my 60 years with the Tribune to participate in growth. To reinvest profits in our two newspapers. To reinvest in our employees. It’s not fun to cut back. The growing has happened more often than the cutting in my years here. Reality, however, is reality, and adjusting in business is becoming more normal than not in our times.
No single day’s edition is enjoyable to eliminate. In the past year, for example, Spokane’s Spokesman-Review eliminated its Saturday edition. We chose the Monday edition, instead. Sundays are generally a slower news day (and, if there’s “big news,” we’ll report it that day or on Monday in electronic form). Monday editions tend to be the thinnest of the week, having the least breaking news.
For the Tribune, next Monday will end seven-day production for the first time in 116-plus years.
Here’s a capsule of Tribune history: As we’ve related, perhaps endlessly, the first edition was on Sept. 29, 1892, now more than 128 years ago. The Alford brothers from Texas arrived a couple of weeks earlier, traveling from Portland on a sternwheeler, disembarking at the city docks on the Snake River at today’s Kiwanis Park.
The four-day Trib No. 1 was printed on a Washington hand-fed press in rented quarters at the town’s opera house, Grostein Hall, now a parking lot east of the Lewis-Clark Hotel. The weekly edition continued through 1894. In 1895, the Tribune became a biweekly, published twice a week.
The move to a daily newspaper, prompted by Associated Press coverage of “our boys” in the military in the Spanish-American War, came in 1898 with the Saturday edition of May 7, for an initial few months as an afternoon newspaper. The Tribune was published six times a week, Mondays through Saturday. No Sunday Trib.
Then, on the following Oct. 2, 1898, the Sunday Tribune was introduced, replacing the Monday edition. The Tribune also moved from afternoon to morning publication, the name changing from the Lewiston Daily Tribune to the Lewiston Morning Tribune.
The Trib’s seven-day daily publication cycle began in 1904. The Monday edition returned that year on Feb. 15. So, the seven-day cycle has been from 1904 to 2021.
The Tribune’s sister newspaper, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, started as a weekly newspaper, the Moscow News-Review, on June 30, 1933. The News-Review went to biweekly in 1934. On Sept. 9, 1935, she became a daily, in direct competition with the daily Star-Mirror, which had begun as a weekly on Sept. 28, 1911.
The two newspapers, the News-Review and the Star-Mirror, combined and their first edition — known as the News-Review and Star-Mirror — was Nov. 1, 1938. That was a pretty long name. Six weeks later, on Dec. 18, 1939, the newspaper was re-named the Daily Idahonian — novel and much shorter.
In 1984, the Daily Idahonian launched the Daily News in Whitman County, in competition with the biweekly Pullman Herald. That move was orchestrated by Editor and Publisher James E. Shelledy, who later became the editor of the Salt Lake Tribune in Utah, then a professor of journalism at Louisiana State University and today is in retirement at a home above Garfield Bay near Sandpoint.
The Idahonian and Daily News were converted into the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Dec. 7, 1991, by Editor and Publisher Randy C. Frisch, who later moved on to the Salt Lake Tribune, the San Diego Union-Tribune and the San Diego Business Journal, until he became president of Seattle City University.
Whether one day a week, or twice. Whether seven days, six or five, there’s one constant over the century-plus for each newspaper and our hard-working employees: Thank you, having completed 2020 and into a new and hopefully more serene 2021, to our readers and advertisers and clients who have continued to support us.
For that, we are forever grateful.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, the parent company of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News. He can be reached at alajr@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2250.