There should be a rule that if the kids are going to buy Grandma some newfangled electronic device for Christmas, they need to send along a kid to help her figure it out.
People who have grown up with advanced technology love nothing more than fiddling with the latest new gadget. What they fail to understand, though, is that for some of us who did not grow up with it, the main thing advanced technology does is advance our ulcers.
I received a new digital photo album for Christmas that lets you store a gazillion photos, which is what people do with their phones nowadays. It even makes it possible to send or receive favorite photos to other people over the internet. No denying, it’s a cool gizmo — though I am still very happy with my old photo albums and the cardboard boxes where I have been storing old photos for decades.
But when you get a new appliance that has an instruction book written in seven different languages, you know you’re in trouble.
Not only that, but the instructions must be published by the same people who put out the phone book. Unless you have laser vision or a really good magnifying glass, you can’t read the microscopic type.
These instruction book people must be having a hilarious time explaining their contraptions to the general, illiterate public. Not too long ago I also received a new vacuum cleaner that looks like one of those tubes you store fishing poles in.
The instruction book didn’t even have words. It was all line drawings, designed for people like me who can’t read or understand written instruction books. Even so, I had a hard time following the pictures to figure out how to put the vacuum pole together.
So I wasn’t very optimistic about the digital photo album. But because it was a Christmas present from my kids and because I’m too stubborn not to give it a try — and because I have such a sweet disposition whenever life throws me a curveball — I worked on that thing day and night until I finally got it running.
My son was proud of me.
“You’re not as technologically inept as I thought,” he said.
No I’m not, sonny boy. It’s a new year, it’s a new day and it’s really possible to teach an old dog new tricks.
