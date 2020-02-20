BOISE — Education is our top priority.
We hear that a lot around the Statehouse. The governor highlighted the message in his 2020 State of the State address. Lawmakers echo the sentiment as well.
Some go even further and put the words into action.
Earlier this month, for example, House Health and Welfare Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, invited a group of Eagle High School seniors to introduce legislation in his committee. They proposed a ban on smoking or vaping in vehicles whenever anyone 18 or younger is in the car.
“The chair strongly feels that getting youth involved in the political process is critical,” Wood said during the Feb. 6 hearing. “We ought to use opportunities like this as a teaching element to help students understand exactly what we do here, how we do it and why. So this is an exercise; I think (the Legislature) ought to be a teaching institution to some extent. … I would hope other committees proceed accordingly.”
And so they have — although probably not in the manner Wood intended.
The House State Affairs Committee, for example, offered an eye-opening lesson last week on the extent to which a committee chairman can quash public debate.
The occasion was the Feb. 12 hearing on Rep. Heather Scott’s anti-discrimination bill — which opponents described as an anti-affirmative action measure.
The proposal prohibits state and local government entities, in their hiring, education and contracting practices, from providing preferential treatment to any group or individual “on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin.”
“We can promote diversity, but we should refuse to reduce people down to their skin color or some other trait,” Scott said. “Frankly, it’s offensive. Hiring decisions should be about merit and competence and the best person for the job, regardless of their traits.”
Scott said the measure doesn’t ban affirmative action. Rather, it aims to promote “equality for everyone, so if they go to apply for a job they’re not looked at differently. Everyone is going to be treated equally.”
Given the Add the Words campaign’s decadelong effort to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, Democrats on the committee naturally wondered whether Scott’s bill would apply to Idaho’s lesbian, gay and transgender communities.
“You say we need to treat everyone equally, that it’s offensive to hire someone based on their traits,” noted Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise. “I think that opens up a question about who this bill covers and the extent of the coverage, about who is or isn’t part of ‘equality for all.’ ”
Chairman Steven Harris, however, repeatedly blocked such questions, saying they weren’t germane to the bill.
“We’re going to address the bill we have before us,” Harris said. Since “sexual orientation” isn’t mentioned, “we’ll call these kinds of questions off limits.”
It isn’t in the bill.
That, of course, was exactly Gannon’s point: Shouldn’t legislation that purports to create equality for all at least make mention of sexual orientation?
Yet Harris deemed such questions “off limits.” Taking his intolerance one step further, he admonished the public not to raise the issue in their testimony.
One can certainly question whether Democrats were wise to focus on sexual orientation. A more fruitful line of inquiry might have been to challenge Scott’s contention that the bill “doesn’t end affirmative action.” Much of the public testimony, in fact, took exception to that claim.
Nevertheless, prohibiting committee members or the public from even asking the question was a gross abuse of power. Lawmakers are already free to discount or ignore testimony they feel is irrelevant or unpersuasive. The whole purpose for holding public hearings is to give the public a chance to tell the Legislature what they think is germane, to share their thoughts on how a bill could be improved or why it falls short of its stated goals.
With his heavy-handed tactics, Harris prevented that exchange from taking place and offered yet another slap in the face to Idaho’s marginalized communities. How’s that for an education?
The lessons continued the next day, when the House Revenue and Taxation Committee approved a one-year freeze on nonschool property tax collections.
The proposal advanced to the House floor on a party line vote, despite testimony that it would hamstring local governments’ ability to provide services — while doing little to reduce property tax bills.
Supporters said the freeze would give the Legislature the “hammer” it needs to force local governments to come to the table and work on a solution to the problem of rising property tax rates.
If you happened to miss that teaching moment, not to worry. You can find a similar version of it in “The Godfather.” It’s the part where Don Vito Corleone sticks a severed horse’s head in a studio executive’s bed to give the guy “an offer he can’t refuse.”
Lawmakers often euphemistically refer to the legislative process as “sausage-making,” but it’s really just an exercise in power. Some, like Wood, use their power to create opportunities. Others use it to quash inquiry, stifle dissent and manipulate situations to their advantage.
Ironically, the justification for the Eagle High students’ vehicular smoking ban was that “kids are unaware of the dangers they’re in, or they don’t have a voice to stop it.”
Perhaps they should consider banning the general public from the Statehouse, because of similar concerns. I’m sure State Affairs would be happy to consider that bill.
Spence covers politics for the Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.