There’s no arthritis in these journalistic bones.
Our Lewiston Tribune turns 129 years old today.
It’s one of those tweener birthdays. No fanfare or throwback mustache contests are in the works.
That’s with the exception of a few words, an invite and a heads-up that we’ve tucked a small surprise inside today’s pages for you.
A few words: I can’t help but imagine the reaction the Trib’s founding brothers from Texas — Eugene and Albert Alford, my great-grandfather and great-great-uncle — would have if we could somehow telegraph them word that their upstart has kept up the chase well into the 21st century.
It would be more than the entrepreneurial brothers could have imagined — now four generations of uninterrupted and independent journalism.
How’d we make it this far? No. 1, and they’d agree, is you.
It’s you, the reader, who deserves the most thanks.
Throw in some luck along the way.
There’s been plenty of societal and economic change, pressure and opportunity to lose our way.
Together, we — that’s you, me, and every Trib co-worker past and present — have preserved one of our nation’s last independent, local, family- and employee-owned newspapers.
Nine out of 10 newspapers in the U.S. are owned by distant corporate owners or hedge funds that have no direct stake in the towns they serve.
It hasn’t been easy of late. But that wouldn’t come as a surprise to the Alford brothers who had the fiber and grit to push and pull their way on horseback from Dallas to Lewiston in 1892.
If a few minutes were possible — preferably over a drink — I’d do my best to unpack and explore the complexities of today’s world.
Instead, we’ll ask you to join us.
An invite: We want you.
It’s been a few years, but the Tribune Community Advisory Board XVI is readying for a return.
Your perceptions and constructive criticism of our news and Opinion pages are wanted.
The political divisions and differences that divide our towns and country only add to the importance of carving out some time to visit.
We’re looking for 12 committed readers to join us for an every-other-month session over two years to talk about any and all aspects of our small company.
We’re not looking for vanilla pudding either. We ask that you be frank and good spirited.
Passion, zeal, fervor and spice — anything but indifference — are required.
The rest is easy.
You may find that others in the community will identify you as a board member and share their perceptions of the paper. That’s part of the concept, too. In addition to your own opinions and suggestions, it’s our hope that you’ll be a conduit to keep us in touch with other valued and trusted readers.
It’s an opportunity to shape the future of our local journalism.
It’s also a unique chance for interested readers to learn what makes news organizations and journalist-types tick.
We’ll discuss the First Amendment, opinion process, ethical dilemmas, photojournalism, digital editions, news policies, printing, distribution, and advertising and circulation as it relates to our business.
Every aspect of our small company will be open to you.
You can nominate yourself or someone you believe would be interested in helping the Tribune better serve our region.
How to apply? It’s easy.
All you have to do is send a note to Lewiston Tribune Community Advisory Board, 505 Capital St., Lewiston, ID 83501, or an email to alford@lmtribune.com.
Simply share who you are, including your current occupation (or former, if you’re retired), and briefly why you’re interested.
Deadlines are part of the business, so please send a note to me by Oct. 18. The board’s introductory meeting will be in early January.
We recognize you’re busy and the pay is, well, nothing. However, the five-star cuisine (hint: red sauce and mozzarella cheese), drink and the intrinsic reward of shaping the future of local journalism with your valuable perspective makes it close to a break-even proposition.
It’s a reasonable commitment with little homework. All you have to do is regularly read our daily report in digital or print, and find the time to get together every other month for a three-hour session.
Plus, you must have the vanity to include your mug shot in an advertisement that will run in the paper, and other media, recognizing your involvement. That’s it.
It’s a fun-spirited process and an opportunity to exercise your subscription-born, constitutional right to critique our local news report and Opinion page.
We want to hear from you.
Your opinion can make a difference.
And the Tribune birthday surprise: Like the prize in a cereal or Cracker Jack box, take a look inside these pages.
Hint: It’s sticky and depicts an old-school neon green sign on Capital and Fifth streets in historic downtown Lewiston.
That’s three blocks from the old opera house where the Alford brothers set up shop for our first edition 129 years ago this morning.
