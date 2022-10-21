You — like me — have enjoyed the dry, warm, shorts-wearing first three weeks of October?
(That is, enjoyed until this afternoon’s anticipated rain. The forecast is for rain through the weekend and maximum temperatures in the 50s, no longer the 70s, through next week.)
You — and I — should have enjoyed this delightful weather. It’s the second-warmest first three weeks of October in Lewiston weather history. For the first 19 days of October, the average temperature has been 62.8 degrees, second only to 1988, 34 years ago.
Perhaps you, too, will consider our October (until today) a trade-off for June, the traditional start of welcomed summer weather. Remember June? It was as wet as your five minutes in the morning shower. We had 3.09 inches of rain, almost five times the average June precipitation of 0.89 inches. It was soggy. It was gray.
So, looking back, how was summer 2022? And, more specifically, its triple-degree days, those with a maximum temperature of 100 or more degrees?
Remember, we didn’t think triple digits would ever arrive in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley? June had no triple digits (just rain), unlike 2021 with a half-dozen, starting with a 101 on the second day of the month, only the ninth time since 1881.
We patiently waited until July 25 to finally reach 100. Triple digits then came in a flurry, having seven in a row to close out the month. That included a July 29 high of 108, the warmest day of the year. Yes, summer came with a bang.
August then had 10 triple-digit days, more than twice the average of 3.8 over the past 21 years. And September, on the second day, had a 102, only the fourth triple digit in September in 21 years.
Last summer had a total of 18 triple-digit days in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, well past the 21-year average of 11.8. But we didn’t whine, remembering the scorching summer of 2021, when we had 24 triples between June 2 and Aug. 15. That was the third-most triple digits in Lewiston history, exceeded only by the 25 in 1939 and the 26 in 1942. Summer 2021 was the hottest in Lewiston-Clarkston history, having a mean average three-month temperature of 78 degrees, surpassing the prior record of 76.8 in 2014.
So, how was our water year, which is calculated annually through Sept. 30? Thanks to our wet June, we had 15.59 inches of precipitation. That compares to a Lewiston normal of 12.87 inches. Our start of 2022-23 is on the slow side, with no measurable October precipitation (until today). Normally, the first three weeks would have 0.63 inches.
How does it look for the winter season ahead?
In the valley, a broom won’t do it. Keep the snow shovel within reach. We’re in the third consecutive La Nina season. That tends to bring moisture from the Gulf of Alaska and can bring heavy (or heavier) snows to the Pacific Northwest.
La Nina refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. In straight English, it means weather will be wetter and cooler. And, according to meteorologist Steven Van Horn of Spokane’s National Weather Service, the Northwest has never had four La Nina winters in a row, so we can anticipate a “more neutral” spring and early summer in 2023.
What does this specifically mean for our winter 2022-23? Cooler temperatures than normal. A better chance of snow. We’ll probably exceed the valley’s average of 15.5 inches of snow. In the average La Nina winter, Lewiston-Clarkston receives 22 inches. (Remember last year’s winter? December’s first snowfall came on Dec. 11, and we had 11.5 inches of snow, nearly three times the month’s average. It followed with 3.1 inches in January and 2.3 inches in February. That’s a total of some 17 inches of snow, nearly 10% more than normal.)
The same winter conditions — multiplied — will hold for Moscow-Pullman and the Camas Prairie, of course. Pullman has an average of 36.2 inches of snow, with 46 inches in La Nina winters. Moscow has an average of 49.1 inches, increasing to 67 inches in La Nina times.
So, skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers, rejoice. The winter ahead should be just what we’d order.
For non-outdoor types in winter, just be patient. Wear gloves. And keep the snow shovel ready.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, parent company of the Tribune. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2250.