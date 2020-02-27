BOISE — It’s been nearly 150 years since Henry Morton Stanley set out to find David Livingstone.
Livingstone, a Scottish missionary and explorer, disappeared in the heart of Africa in 1866. He’d lost contact with the Western world while searching for the source of the Nile River, and was rumored to be dead.
Five years later, in an era when newspapers still had flush travel budgets, the New York Herald commissioned Stanley to go find him. After nine grueling months, he accomplished the task, allegedly greeting the ailing Scot with the famous phrase, “Dr. Livingstone, I presume?”
Stanley completed several other remarkable journeys during his lifetime, risking illness and death to fill in the details of terra incognita. In 1878, Mark Twain — no slouch himself when it came to the fame department — predicted that Stanley “is almost the only man alive today whose name and work will be familiar 100 years hence.”
In the modern world, with satellite photos and global positioning coordinates for virtually any location on Earth just a click or two away, it’s easy to conclude that the days of the great explorers are long gone.
That would be fake news, of course. Just last week, Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch triumphantly returned from the heart of darkness, informing the Idaho Legislature about their efforts to convert the heathen liberals and bring civilization to the D.C. wilderness.
Crapo, for example, discussed his role in taming the federal judiciary, which apparently is rife with lawless “activist judges” who’ve never read the Constitution — or the Bible, in all likelihood.
“After two very bloody battles, we put two new law-and-order, constitutionally oriented justices on the Supreme Court — what I call ‘rule-of-law’ justices,” said Crapo, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. “We literally changed the balance of the court ... in my opinion in a very positive way, for probably a generation.”
Similar conversions are underway at the circuit and district court levels, he said, where nearly 200 new judges have been confirmed.
“Whether Republican or Democrat,” Crapo said, these nonpartisan judges “are all rule-of-law, constitutionally oriented judges. So we’re having a phenomenal impact on the judiciary. I think that’s one of the most significant things that’s been going on in this country.”
As chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, Crapo also discussed work he’s doing to curtail robo-calls and limit “Big Data” efforts to gather information on the social, political, financial and online browsing habits of American citizens.
Finally, Idaho’s senior senator shared a few words about the recent impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
“The Senate has been viciously attacked for not holding a fair trial,” Crapo said. “I just want to set that record straight.”
When it came his turn to speak, Risch — who fell asleep during the trial — chose not to share any thoughts about how fair it was.
During his 20 minutes of combined comments in the House and Senate, Risch offered no insights regarding anything he’s working on, or that he’s accomplished over the past 12 years. Instead, he once again reminded people that he was governor 14 years ago, when he really got stuff done.
He only made a couple of references to his activities in Washington. He assured lawmakers that he and Crapo vote together “99.99 percent of the time.” He also regaled them with a story about successfully stalking, capturing and carving his name into longtime Idaho Sen. William Borah’s desk.
Most desks in the Senate herd date back to the early 1800s, he said. They were built after the British burned the Capitol during the War of 1812.
“You have to go looking for the desk you want, and then horse trade for it,” Risch said. “The good ol’ boys, that was their office. They had a lot of time on their hands, so they all scratched their name into the drawers. Now the desks are historical documents; they have you scratch your name in it, but then cover it with a piece of glass. I got William Borah’s desk. I won’t tell you what I had to trade to get it.”
Yes, Stanley’s got nothing on these good Republican missionaries, who find time for a little recreational hunting while fighting the good fight in the political swampland.
No doubt they understated the dangers and challenges they face. One dread scourge, though, has apparently disappeared from the landscape.
When the two senators addressed the Idaho Legislative in 2015, they both highlighted the growing national debt. Risch, for example, noted that the federal government was borrowing more than $1 billion per day.
“The financial condition of this country is absolutely horrible,” he said at the time. “When I first got here, the national debt was about $10 trillion. Today, it’s $18 trillion. ... The bad news is nobody seems to be too worked up about it. Mike and I and a handful of others think this is a crisis.”
Crapo went into even greater detail.
“You’d probably be disappointed if I didn’t talk with you about the national debt,” he said. “It’s a conversation I’ve had with you in the past, and it’s intensifying in terms of seriousness.”
Interest payments on the debt, he noted, amounted to nearly 6 percent of all federal spending, and were growing at a faster rate than any other part of the budget — including national defense, Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
“We’re facing an incredibly critical danger from our refusal to deal with the debt,” Crapo said. “There are those who say things are good. There are literally those in Washington who make the argument that, on a fiscal front, things are good. ... (But) we will be seeing trillion-dollar deficits within five or six years if we don’t take action. I’m sorry to keep coming here and giving you that message, but I’m going to keep talking about it until we deal with it.”
That was five years ago. Today, the Congressional Budget Office says net interest payments account for 8.7 percent of the federal budget. That’s expected to increase to 12.9 percent by 2024. Annual deficits are on the rise as well, from $984 billion last year — a borrowing rate of nearly $2.7 billion per day — to $1.47 trillion by 2029. During that same period, the national debt is projected to increase 54 percent, from $22.7 trillion to $34.8 trillion.
Neither Risch or Crapo mentioned the debt during their comments last week. Both, in fact, talked about how good things are going.
Spence covers politics for the Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.