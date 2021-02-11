BOISE — A few months prior to her untimely death last summer, Lewiston Rep. Thyra Stevenson recalled her idyllic childhood growing up in California’s Silicon Valley.
“We were free-range kids,” she said. “Everyone worked hard, but we played hard, too. It was a very tight-knit community. Parents would turn the kids out in the morning and you’d come home when it was dark.”
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rex-burg, shared similar memories during a Jan. 14 committee hearing. He talked about having the freedom to ride his bike and explore, of going down to the local watering hole to swim with his friends.
“During summer, we’d spend hours at each others’ homes,” he said. “We’d go from house to house. We didn’t have an adult watching us all the time.”
In hopes of ensuring similar experiences for kids today, Nate introduced the “Reasonable Childhood Independence Act.” The bill updates Idaho’s child protection laws to clarify that parents can’t be charged with neglect simply for letting their kids walk to school, play outside, stay home alone for reasonable periods or engage in similar independent activities. To be guilty of neglect, a parent must display “conscious disregard” for their child’s safety.
“This bill doesn’t stop actual neglect from being prosecuted,” Nate said. “It simply makes sure that safe behaviors aren’t treated like bad parenting.”
Childhood independence, he declared, leads to healthy adults.
Having enjoyed a free-range childhood myself, I tend to agree with that sentiment, and applaud the efforts to encourage social interaction and autonomy in kids.
There’s a sharp contrast, however, between this recognition of the benefits of minimalist parenting and the Legislature’s own micromanaging approach to its relationships with other government entities.
That’s nothing new, but the disconnect is particularly evident this year. Beginning in January, lawmakers have introduced proposal after proposal to limit, constrain, restrict and direct the way other independent units of government conduct their business. For cities, counties, elections officials, executive branch agencies and the governor’s office itself, the session has been one long trip to the headmaster’s office, where stern-faced representatives scold and lecture them on the error of their ways.
The most obvious example of this is Tuesday’s House vote requiring local governments to get legislative permission before they can rename certain streets or permanently remove historical statues and monuments from public property.
The multiple, flailing attempts to terminate the governor’s coronavirus emergency declaration and public health orders also fall into the micromanagement category. So does the letter lawmakers sent to the state retirement board, asking it to dump $650 million in stock in Twitter, Facebook and other high-tech companies because they allegedly censor conservative voices.
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, thinks Idaho voters need the Legislature’s help as well, in deciding how to cast presidential ballots.
She introduced House Bill 105 this week, which says presidential votes will only be counted if they’re cast in person on Election Day — thereby excluding early voting. Absentee ballots would count, too, but only those issued to overseas residents or members of the military, or to someone who submits a sworn affidavit saying they’re physically unable to vote in person.
“Other states are looking at this same piece of legislation, to help ensure election integrity,” Nichols told the House State Affairs Committee. “We just want to make sure all legal ballots are counted.”
Really? Idaho just had the largest general election turnout in at least 40 years, in part because of a surge in absentee and early voting, and there were no claims of improprieties. Shouldn’t that be celebrated? How does meddling with the system by embracing her party’s ideological opposition to expanded voter access ensure integrity or strengthen public faith?
Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, offered similar double-speak in explaining the historical monuments bill.
“Only when it’s a permanent removal — that’s when we (the Legislature) get pulled in. We’re not going to micromanage anything,” he said.
That’s the mindset down here: We don’t meddle. We improve things.
Lawmakers apparently see themselves as modern-day June and Ward Cleavers, gently steering the Beaver back to the straight and narrow whenever he strays.
In reality, they’re more like Homer Simpson. They’re perfectly willing to zone out and close their eyes to what’s going on — until the kids do something they don’t like. That’s when free-range parenting suddenly turns into micromanagement.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, suggested as much to Nate, when he introduced his bill.
“When you say ‘childhood independence leads to healthy adults,’ you haven’t touched the (faith healing) section of state code that allows parents to deny medical care to their children,” he said.
If the Legislature is really interested in healthy kids, Gannon asked, why not repeal the faith healing exemption that shields parents from prosecution, even if their decision to pray for a sick child in lieu of medical treatment results in death or permanent injury?
“I know faith healing has been a hot-button issue,” Nate responded. “When we drafted this legislation, we were very careful not to touch any of that. It’s already been legislatively debated and determined, so we were careful to work around it.”
Doesn’t that qualify as “conscious disregard” of a child’s safety?
What makes the Legislature’s parenting skills so notable this year is the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers to call themselves back into session.
Their basic argument is that Idahoans will be better off if the Legislature can turn on the Bat Signal and call itself to the rescue. Yet they’ve spent the bulk of this session offering near-continuous expressions of disapproval and distrust for the decisions that Idahoans make. They’ve watched and judged and found pretty much everyone lacking, except for themselves.
Whatever words they use to advocate for the constitutional amendment, their actions offer a better indication of how that authority could be used.
Spence covers politics for the Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.