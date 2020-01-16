Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow developing this afternoon. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.