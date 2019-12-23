It’s a good thing little kids aren’t more discriminating when it comes to Santa Claus.
You never see a flicker of doubt in a kid’s eye when he’s sitting on Santa’s knee at the mall, even though only 30 minutes earlier he spied Santa standing on Main Street downtown.
“Boy, those reindeer travel fast,” Mom could explain if the kid asked the obvious question, which he never does.
And even if a child realizes that the Santa Claus who comes to the church Christmas program to hand out bags of peanuts and candy is a lot taller and thinner than the previous Santas he’s met, the child apparently does not think to ask about it. There’s something endearing about that level of trusting innocence in a child. It’s cause for psychological evaluation when you’re an adult.
When my sisters and I were young, we had several long discussions about how Santa got all the way around the world in one night and visited every kid on the planet. It seemed far-fetched, even to our young minds, but we still believed that Santa really did accomplish that feat. After all, the proof was right there under the tree every Christmas morning.
My grandson, Henry, age 7, is a true believer in Santa Claus. Henry, whose daddy is a lawyer and whose grandma is a grizzled newspaper reporter, comes from a long line of skeptics, but he knows that Santa Claus is real and, by God, he’s willing to go to court to prove it.
Last Christmas Henry was having a hard time sticking to his thesis in the face of older cousins who kept bringing up contradictions about why Santa Claus might be a fake.
As to the question of how Santa can be in 2, 3, or 4 million places at the same time, Henry figured out that Santa Claus probably travels at the speed of light, which makes him available for photo ops a lot faster than normal people.
And as far as how Santa gets all the presents for all the boys and girls in the world in one tiny sleigh, Henry argued that it was only the “good boys and girls” who got presents, so that lightens the load a lot. And, he conceded, it appears Santa does sometimes contract deliveries with UPS.
Every year the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department decorates the antique fire engine and drives around town during the Christmas season. Santa sits atop the Christmas-carol-blaring fire engine calling out “Ho, ho, ho, Merry Christmas!”
The kids were all at my house, and every time Santa and the fire engine drove by we rushed outside to wave. After Santa had passed we all went back inside for hot cocoa, but Henry stayed outside, standing at the end of the sidewalk, gazing up at the stars.
“Here, Comet!” Henry called. “Here Dasher! Here Nixon!” (We’d been talking politics earlier.)
All of a sudden Strawberry, the next-door-neighbor cat, ran across the street to answer Henry’s call. Strawberry is a friendly cat but big and furry and may look a little scary in the starlight. Henry’s eyes got huge as he realized he was being pursued by some kind of a creature, not a reindeer, and he turned around and scampered back into the house.
Strawberry sat at the end of the sidewalk, looking in, wondering where her treat was.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.