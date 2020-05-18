My 8-year-old grandson, Henry, was inquiring about heaven recently. After his mother gave a concise, unelaborated explanation Henry asked: “Are you telling me everything?”
It’s natural to be curious about heaven since we’re all hoping to get there someday. And there are plenty of mixed opinions. I filled Henry in on a couple of perspectives I’ve heard about the place involving God, the devil and lawyers. There was the one where God and the devil were having an argument about who was going to fix the fence between heaven and hell that the occupants of hell, leaning against it, had tipped over. God was getting a little peeved and threatening legal action when the devil replied: “Go ahead. I’ve got lawyers all over hell.”
Henry thought that was funny, considering his dad is one.
But mainly, I told Henry, my idea of heaven is like a giant bookstore. If I could spend eternity tucked into a corner of Powell’s Books in Portland, Ore., I would be forever happy. Every time I’ve visited there I feel like I’ve died and gone to heaven.
Conversely, my idea of hell is having to spend the rest of my days in a line waiting to use a Porta-Potty.
It’s sad to see the demise of so many locally owned bookstores in our area. I feel this loss especially at Christmastime when I love to shop for books and games for my family. Thank goodness there are at least three local bookstores still in business (see last Thursday’s Inland 360 for a rundown of those) where people can shop. But it’s a dag-blasted shame there aren’t as many as there used to be. Who can forget walking into Kling’s Bookstore on Main Street in Lewiston and smelling that enticing aroma of caramel corn?
Fortunately, we have public libraries and, thankfully, they’re gradually reopening for business. With public safety caveats, of course. But after this stretch of time when we could get neither new books from the stores or borrow them from the libraries, any glimmer of respite is a relief.
Good thing for me I have friends who have loaned me books over the past few months. Here are some of my favorite reads so far this spring:
“Unsheltered,” by Barbara Kingsolver: fiction. A parable about those who can face scientific reality and others who stubbornly dig in their heels and deny the truth that’s right before their eyes.
“The Delight of Being Ordinary,” by Roland Merullo: fiction. A road trip with the Pope and the Dalai Lama. A witty and wonderful extension of Merullo’s three previous Buddha books, “Breakfast with Buddha,” “Lunch with Buddha” and “Dinner with Buddha.”
“River of Fire” by Sister Helen Prejean: nonfiction. A memoir by the feisty nun of “Dead Man Walking” fame, detailing her life up to that pivotal moment.
And, just for nostalgia’s sake and because I was missing my old colleague:
“Snowbound,” by Ladd Hamilton: historical nonfiction. Published in 1997 by the senior editor for the Lewiston Tribune, who was a masterly writer and valued mentor. This tale is about the Carlin hunting party as it made its way up the Lolo Trail in 1893.
Just hoping this provides a little bit of heaven for you.
