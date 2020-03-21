Now, more than ever, it’s important to stay informed.
With that in mind, the Lewiston Tribune has launched another way to get headline news of the day in a quick and easy-to-receive format.
The Lewiston Tribune Morning Report is a three- to four-minute podcast that runs Monday through Friday. It provides highlights from the top local stories of the day. The audio file is easily accessed on any device at lmtribune.com. Simply scroll down the page and click play on that day’s Morning Report.
In addition, subscribers who have signed up to receive daily email notifications can click on the Morning Report headline and it will take them to that day’s podcast. If you would like to sign up for the email notifications, call our circulation department at (208) 746-8742.
We are intentionally keeping the Morning Report short. We all have busy lives and one of the main reasons people say they don’t read the newspaper is because they don’t have the time.
In the time it takes to brew a pot of coffee or drive down the street on the way to work, you can listen to a summary of the four or five top stories of the day. Then, as time permits, you can pick up the hard copy of the paper or go to lmtribune.com and read more details about the stories featured and other news of interest in the Tribune.
We have added the services of Scott Jackson to produce the Morning Report. A journalist with our sister publication, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Jackson gained broadcast experience before and after graduating from the University of Idaho.
Early feedback we’ve received on the podcast has been positive, with listeners saying they appreciate Jackson’s calm and friendly presentation and that they like the mix of stories.
We did a soft launch of the podcast a couple of weeks back with the expectation that there would be a few bugs to work out. There were, but by and large the Morning Report seems to be meeting the need for fact-based, fact-checked news in a quick and easy-to-use format.
Give it a listen Monday and let me know what you think. Hopefully the Morning Report becomes a welcome addition to your news-gathering needs.
And, as Jackson says at the end of each podcast, “thanks for listening.”
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.