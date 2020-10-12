I recently read about a study that proves crows are smarter than we think. According to researchers, crows possess primary consciousness, something that, until the recent election cycle, was believed only humans and some primates had.
What this means is that, rather than act on instinct alone, crows can put together memories and observed events to form an awareness of the present moment. Rather than spying a mouse from the air and thinking, “Dinner,” crows actually might be considering how nasty that last mouse they ate tasted (“Definitely needed ketchup”) and decide to forgo the rodent and bear down on the neighbor’s cat (“Fatter and tastier”).
Being a bird observer myself, I am not entirely surprised at this discovery. I have always wondered if birds aren’t smarter than we have believed. One only has to park one’s car under a shade tree and come back later to find the windshield covered with bird doo-doo to extrapolate that birds definitely have a malicious streak.
How about those parrots in England who recently were donated to a zoo and, after being quarantined and put back out on display, began assaulting park visitors with the fowlest (pun intended) invective heard outside of a sailor’s bar? Do you not believe those parrots knew what they were doing? Their manners were polite during the rest period, but after being released they let loose with some major pent-up resentment.
One can’t help but question whether, because of the way we treat animals and other living things, humans’ dominance at the top of the food chain might be coming to an end. There are a whole lot of indicators that we have not been good stewards of the Earth and might not be the smartest monkey in the zoo. A million species are going extinct, the planet itself is showing signs of exhaustion and now, it appears, we might easily be replaced by an animal that spends most of its life eating bugs and worms and living on the top of a tree.
Of course, not everyone would buy this theory.
I was walking my weiner dog, Lilly, out in the cow pasture the other day when a couple of geese flew overhead, honking loudly.
“Did you hear the report that crows might be the smartest animals on the planet?” one goose said to the other.
“Propaganda,” the other goose honked, and flew on.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.